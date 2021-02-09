Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Lenzing AG    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenzing : CDP recognizes Lenzing as Supplier Engagement Leader

02/09/2021 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lenzing - The global environmental non-profit CDP recognizes Lenzing's supplier engagement to tackle climate change. Being a member of the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, Lenzing is ranked among the top 7 percent of all companies assessed.

Engaging with its supply chain partners is a crucial component of Lenzing's environmental strategy. 'We closely collaborate with our suppliers to catalyze change for the better. In order to meet our ambitious climate goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050, we evaluate the sustainability performance of our suppliers', explains Stefan Doboczky, CEO of the Lenzing Group. By the end of 2019, Lenzing had assessed 89 percent of its most relevant suppliers.

Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains at CDP, emphasizes that companies' emissions don't end at the factory door: 'CDP data shows a company's supply chain emissions are over 11.4 times greater than its direct emissions on average. Meaningful corporate climate action means engaging with suppliers to reduce emissions across the value chain. Despite the challenges from COVID-19, in 2020 nearly 400 companies achieved a place on CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. Congratulations to these companies - as a Supplier Engagement Leaders, they are driving the transition towards the net-zero sustainable economy.'

The full list of companies that achieved a place on the leaderboard is available on CDP's website.

More about the methodology

Companies responding to the full version of the CDP climate change questionnaire also receive a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) in addition to their climate change score. The companies with the best SER are celebrated as Supplier Engagement Leaders - which this year is the top 7 percent of companies who disclosed to the full climate questionnaire.

The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company's response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire. The SER Introduction and SER methodology 2020 is available on CDP's guidance page for more information.

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 14:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LENZING AG
03:06aLENZING : CDP recognizes Lenzing as Supplier Engagement Leader
PU
01/18LENZING : plans Upper Austria's largest ground-mounted photovoltaic plant
PU
2020LENZING : recognized as sustainability champion by renowned CDP
PU
2020EANS-NEWS : Lenzing AG / Lenzing recognized as sustainability champion by renown..
DJ
2020EANS-DD : Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performin..
DJ
2020LENZING : successfully issues EUR 500 million hybrid bond
PU
2020EANS-NEWS : Lenzing AG / Lenzing AG successfully issues EUR 500 million hybrid b..
DJ
2020LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Press Release
CO
2020LENZING : reports improved results in the third quarter and remains strategicall..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 661 M 2 008 M 2 008 M
Net income 2020 11,7 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net Debt 2020 954 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
P/E ratio 2020 277x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 3 218 M 3 873 M 3 892 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 241
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart LENZING AG
Duration : Period :
Lenzing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 105,42 €
Last Close Price 121,20 €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Doboczky Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Peter Edelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Sielaff Chief Technology Officer
Veit Sorger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENZING AG46.38%3 873
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.31.86%14 293
ZHEJIANG HUAFENG SPANDEX CO., LTD44.60%10 482
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.29%5 959
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION-6.56%5 165
CHONGQING ZAISHENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.16%1 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ