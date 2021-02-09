Lenzing : CDP recognizes Lenzing as Supplier Engagement Leader

Lenzing - The global environmental non-profit CDP recognizes Lenzing's supplier engagement to tackle climate change. Being a member of the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, Lenzing is ranked among the top 7 percent of all companies assessed.

Engaging with its supply chain partners is a crucial component of Lenzing's environmental strategy. 'We closely collaborate with our suppliers to catalyze change for the better. In order to meet our ambitious climate goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050, we evaluate the sustainability performance of our suppliers', explains Stefan Doboczky, CEO of the Lenzing Group. By the end of 2019, Lenzing had assessed 89 percent of its most relevant suppliers.

Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains at CDP, emphasizes that companies' emissions don't end at the factory door: 'CDP data shows a company's supply chain emissions are over 11.4 times greater than its direct emissions on average. Meaningful corporate climate action means engaging with suppliers to reduce emissions across the value chain. Despite the challenges from COVID-19, in 2020 nearly 400 companies achieved a place on CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. Congratulations to these companies - as a Supplier Engagement Leaders, they are driving the transition towards the net-zero sustainable economy.'

The full list of companies that achieved a place on the leaderboard is available on CDP's website.

More about the methodology

Companies responding to the full version of the CDP climate change questionnaire also receive a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) in addition to their climate change score. The companies with the best SER are celebrated as Supplier Engagement Leaders - which this year is the top 7 percent of companies who disclosed to the full climate questionnaire.

The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company's response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire. The SER Introduction and SER methodology 2020 is available on CDP's guidance page for more information.