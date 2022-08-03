Lenzing : Investor Presentation Result 01-06/2022

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or opinions contained herein.
At a glance
H1-2022 financial results
Revenue of EUR 1,294 mn (EUR 1,033 mn in H1-2021)
EBITDA of EUR 189 mn (EUR 218 mn in H1-2021)
Net result after minorities and hybrid bond of EUR 63 mn (EUR 81 mn in H1-2021)
EPS of EUR 2.36 (EUR 3.06 in H1-2021)
Key developments & strategic highlights
Ramp-upphase of new 100 kt Lyocell plant in Thailand well on track
Production ramp-up for new DWP mill in Brazil successfully progressing
Lenzing enhances its corporate strategy with focus on profitable growth and acceleration towards circularity
New financial targets for 2027 defined
Outlook and guidance 2022
The highly uncertain supply situation and increased costs for energy and raw materials as well as supply chain disturbances lead to currently extremelychallenging market environments and further reduced visibility
Due to first margin contributions from its two new production sites, the Lenzing Group continues to expectEBITDA in 2022 significantly above 2021 levels
Energy situation
Lenzing with limited exposure to potential natural gas supply reduction
Lenzing's global manufacturing footprint
Mobile
USA
Fiber production Lyocell
Paskov
Grimsby
Czech Republic
United Kingdom
Pulp production dissolv ing w ood pulp
Fiber production Lyocell
Heiligenkreuz
Austria
Fiber production Lyocell
Lenzing
Austria
Pulp production dissolv ing w ood pulp
Fiber production Viscose, Modal
Fiber production Lyocell
Prachinburi
Thailand
Fiber production Lyocell
Indianópolis
Brazil
Pulp production dissolv ing w ood pulp
Nanjing
China
Fiber production Viscose
Purwakarta
Indonesia
Fiber production Viscose
Lenzing operates a total of nine production sites globally
Six sites outside Continental Europe not directly affected by potential energy supply disturbances
Lenzing and Paskov sites with low dependency on external energy due to DWP production (biorefinery concept)
Fiber site in Heiligenkreuz (accounting for < 8 % of Lenzing's fiber capacity) would be most impacted from reduced natural gas supply
Energy inventories are being filled as far as possible (incl. alternative energy sources) and energy saving measures are ongoing
