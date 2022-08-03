Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Lenzing AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:38 2022-08-03 am EDT
79.50 EUR   +0.63%
01:42aLENZING : Investor Presentation Result 01-06/2022
PU
01:32aLENZING AG : Lenzing reports significant revenue growth and solid earnings for the first half-year
EQ
07/21LENZING : partners with Red Points to fight counterfeits and protect its customers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenzing : Investor Presentation Result 01-06/2022

08/03/2022 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lenzing Investor Presentation

Results 01-06/2022

August 3, 2022

www.lenzing.com

Disclaimer

  • The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or opinions contained herein.
  • Certain statements contained in this document may be statements of future expectations and other forward looking statements that are based on management's current view and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
  • None of Lenzing AG or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
  • Certain figures in this presentation have been rounded in accordance with commercial principles and practice. Such figures that have been rounded in various tables may not necessarily add up to the exact total given in the respective table.
  • Definition and further details on the calculation of financial key indicators can be derived from the Half -Year Report and the Annual Report. These reports are also available online on the website of the Lenzing Group www.lenzing.comin the section "Investors".

www.lenzing.com

02/08/22 - 2

At a glance

H1-2022 financial results

  • Revenue of EUR 1,294 mn (EUR 1,033 mn in H1-2021)
  • EBITDA of EUR 189 mn (EUR 218 mn in H1-2021)
  • Net result after minorities and hybrid bond of EUR 63 mn (EUR 81 mn in H1-2021)
  • EPS of EUR 2.36 (EUR 3.06 in H1-2021)

Key developments & strategic highlights

  • Ramp-upphase of new 100 kt Lyocell plant in Thailand well on track
  • Production ramp-up for new DWP mill in Brazil successfully progressing
  • Lenzing enhances its corporate strategy with focus on profitable growth and acceleration towards circularity
  • New financial targets for 2027 defined

Outlook and guidance 2022

  • The highly uncertain supply situation and increased costs for energy and raw materials as well as supply chain disturbances lead to currently extremely challenging market environments and further reduced visibility
  • Due to first margin contributions from its two new production sites, the Lenzing Group continues to expect EBITDA in 2022 significantly above 2021 levels

www.lenzing.com

02/08/22 - 3

Energy situation

www.lenzing.com

Lenzing with limited exposure to potential natural gas supply reduction

Lenzing's global manufacturing footprint

Mobile

USA

Fiber production Lyocell

Paskov

Grimsby

Czech Republic

United Kingdom

Pulp production dissolv ing w ood pulp

Fiber production Lyocell

Heiligenkreuz

Austria

Fiber production Lyocell

Lenzing

Austria

Pulp production dissolv ing w ood pulp

Fiber production Viscose, Modal

Fiber production Lyocell

Prachinburi

Thailand

Fiber production Lyocell

Indianópolis

Brazil

Pulp production dissolv ing w ood pulp

Nanjing

China

Fiber production Viscose

Purwakarta

Indonesia

Fiber production Viscose

  • Lenzing operates a total of nine production sites globally
  • Six sites outside Continental Europe not directly affected by potential energy supply disturbances
  • Lenzing and Paskov sites with low dependency on external energy due to DWP production (biorefinery concept)
  • Fiber site in Heiligenkreuz (accounting for < 8 % of Lenzing's fiber capacity) would be most impacted from reduced natural gas supply
  • Energy inventories are being filled as far as possible (incl. alternative energy sources) and energy saving measures are ongoing

www.lenzing.com

02/08/22 - 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 05:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LENZING AG
01:42aLENZING : Investor Presentation Result 01-06/2022
PU
01:32aLENZING AG : Lenzing reports significant revenue growth and solid earnings for the first h..
EQ
07/21LENZING : partners with Red Points to fight counterfeits and protect its customers
PU
07/20LENZING : partners with Red Points to fight counterfeits and protect its customers
PU
06/22LENZING AG : Lenzing enhances its corporate strategy: Full steam ahead on profitable growt..
EQ
06/21LENZING AG : Lenzing AG revises its dividend policy
EQ
06/21LENZING : expands carbon neutral fiber portfolio for Workwear and Protective Wear segments
PU
06/15LENZING AG : Lenzing partners with TfS to build global sustainable supply chains
EQ
06/08LENZING AG : 25 years of success: Lenzing celebrates two significant anniversaries at its ..
EQ
05/17LENZING : boosts circularity and traceability through collaboration with UTEXBEL
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 608 M 2 659 M 2 659 M
Net income 2022 137 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2022 1 395 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 2 097 M 2 139 M 2 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 8 164
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart LENZING AG
Duration : Period :
Lenzing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 79,00 €
Average target price 126,60 €
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sielaff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Thomas Cord Prinzhorn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Bernkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Liftinger Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Schernberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENZING AG-34.92%2 139
ECOLAB INC.-28.79%47 719
SIKA AG-38.48%37 881
GIVAUDAN SA-30.82%32 229
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-12.00%27 310
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-26.35%18 533