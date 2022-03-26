Lenzing : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Lenzing Commercial Register No. ("FN") 96499 k

ISIN: AT 0000644505

("Company")

Invitation to the

78th Annual General Meeting of

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft for Tuesday, 26 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

In accordance with Section 106 no 1 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act ("AktG"), the Annual General Meeting is held at the registered office of the Company, Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing.

I.

Holding a virtual General Meeting

1. Corporate COVID-19 Act (COVID-19-GesG) and Corporate COVID-19 Regulation (COVID-19-GesV)

Due to the current pandemic situation the Management Board decided to make use of the legal regulation of a virtual General Meeting in order to protect shareholders and other participants.

The Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 26 April 2022 will be held as a "virtual General Meeting" on the basis of Section 1 para 2 COVID-19-GesG, Federal Law Gazette I no. 16/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette I no. 246/2021 and COVID-19-GesV (Federal Law Gazette II no. 140/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette II no 609/2021), taking into account the interests of both the Company and the participants.

Pursuant to the decision of the Management Board, this means that shareholders and their representatives (with the exception of the four independent proxies pursuant to Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV) cannot be physically present at the Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 26 April 2022.

The virtual General Meeting is held at 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, exclusively in the physical presence of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, of a Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the Chairman of the Management Board and the other members of the Management Board, the certifying official notary public and the four independent proxies proposed by the Company.

The holding of the Annual General Meeting as a virtual General Meeting in accordance with COVID-19-GesV leads to modifications in the course of the General Meeting and in the exercise of shareholders' rights as compared to a physical meeting.

The exercise of voting rights, the right to submit motions for resolutions and the right to object are exclusively carried out by one of the independent proxies proposed by the Company in accordance with Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV.

The right to information may be exercised at the virtual General Meeting by the shareholders themselves by means of electronic communication, and in text form exclusively by E-mail directly to the E-mail addressHauptversammlung2022@lenzing.comof the Company, provided that the shareholders have submitted a deposit certificate within the meaning of Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG) within the prescribed period in accordance with item IV. and have authorized an independent proxy in accordance with item V.

2. Broadcast of the Annual General Meeting on the internet

Pursuant to Section 3 para 1, 2 and 4 COVID-19-GesV in conjunction with Section 102 para 4 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG), the Annual General Meeting will be broadcast in full acoustically and visually in real time on the Internet.

This is permissible under data protection law with regard to the legal basis provided under Section 3 para 1, 2 and 4 COVID-19-GesV.

All shareholders of the Company will be able to follow the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2022 from about 10:00 a.m. (CEST) using appropriate technical equipment (e.g. computer, notebook, tablet or smartphone as well as an internet connection with sufficient bandwidth for streaming videos) over the Internet at www.lenzing.com as a virtual Annual General Meeting. No registration or login is required to follow the Annual General Meeting.

The broadcast of the Annual General Meeting on the Internet will enable all shareholders to follow the course of the Annual General Meeting in real time via this one-way acoustic and optical connection, and in particular to follow the presentation by the Management Board, the answers to shareholders' questions and the voting process.

Please note that this live broadcast as a virtual Annual General Meeting does not enable remote participation (Section 102 para 3 no. 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act - AktG) and remote voting (Section 102 para 3 no. 3 and Section 126 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act - AktG) and that the internet broadcast is not a two-way connection. Therefore, the individual shareholder will only be able to follow the course of the Annual General Meeting. This means that shareholders are not able to make a request to speak via this link.

It is also to be noted that the Company is only insofar responsible for the use of technical means of communication as lies in its sphere of influence (Section 2 para 6 COVID-19-GesV).

Furthermore, reference is made to the information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation pursuant to Section 3 para 3 in conjunction with Section 2 para 4 COVID-19-GesV ("Participation Information").

II.

Agenda:

1. Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements including the management report and the corporate governance report, of the consolidated financial statements including the group management report, each as of December 31, 2021 and of the report of the Supervisory Board on the business year 2021

2. Adopting a resolution on the use of net profit

3. Adopting a resolution on the discharge of the Members of the Management Board for the business year 2021

4. Adopting a resolution on the discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2021

5. Adopting a resolution on the compensation of Members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2022 in advance

6. Elections to the Supervisory Board

7. Adopting a resolution on the remuneration report

8. Adopting a resolution on the remuneration policy

9. Election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the business year 2022

10a. Adopting a resolution on the further authorization (valid up to not more than 30 months of the resolution date) of the Management Board to purchase, with the consent by the Supervisory Board, own shares of up to 10 % of the share capital pursuant to section 65 para 1 rec. 4 and 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), if necessary for the redemption of own shares, and on the determination of the repurchase terms and conditions by revocation of the corresponding authorization to purchase own shares granted by the Annual General Meeting resolution of 18 June 2020 on the 10a item on the agenda

10b. Adopting a resolution on the authorization of the Management Board pursuant to Section 65 para 1b of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), with the consent by the Supervisory Board, to sell the shares in a manner other than via the stock exchange or by means of a public offer and to decide on any exclusion of shareholders' right to repurchase (subscription rights) by revocation of the corresponding authorization pursuant to Section 65 para 1b of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) granted to the Management Board by the Annual General Meeting resolution of 18 June 2020 on the 10b item on the agenda.

III. Documents for the Annual General Meeting; Information made available on the website

In particular, the following documents and records pursuant to Section 108 para 3 and 4 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG) will be available for inspection no later than on 5 April 2022 on the Company website www.lenzing.com:

 Participation Information 2022: Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation according to Section 3 para 3 in connection with Section 2 para 4 COVID-19-GesV,



Annual financial report 2021, including:

o Annual financial statements including the management report,

o Consolidated financial statements including the group management report,

 Corporate governance report 2021,

 Proposal for the use of net profit,

 Separate non-financial report 2021,

 Report of the Supervisory Board,

 Proposed resolutions on items 2. - 10b.of the agenda,

 Remuneration report on item 7. of the agenda,

 Statements by candidates for the election to the Supervisory Board pursuant to Section 87 para 2 of the Stock Corporations Act

 Curriculum vitae of the candidates up for election to the Supervisory Board,

 Remuneration policy pursuant to Section 78a in conjunction with Section 98a Stock Corporations Act on item 8. of the agenda,

 Report of the Management Board on the exclusion of subscription rights in the event of the sale of repurchased shares pursuant to Section 65 para 1b in conjunction with Section 171 para 1 in conjunction with Section 153 para 4 of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG) for item 10a and item 10b of the agenda,

 Form for granting a proxy for the independent proxy according to Sec 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV,

 Form for questions,

 Form for the revocation of a proxy,

 Invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

IV. Record date and requirements for participation in the General Meeting

The right to attend the virtual General Meeting and to exercise the voting right and the other shareholders' rights that are exercised during this virtual General Meeting in accordance with COVID-19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV is determined by the shares held at the end of 16 April 2022 (12:00 a.m., CEST, Vienna Time) (Record Date).

Participation and exercise of their shareholders' rights in the virtual General Meeting according to COVID-19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV is limited to persons who are shareholders on the Record Date and provide proof thereof to the Company.

Proof of shareholder status on the Record Date is to be provided by a deposit certificate (Depotbestätigung) pursuant to Section 10a of the Stock Corporations Act which must refer to the Record Date and be received no later than on 21 April 2022 (12:00 a.m., CEST, Vienna Time) exclusively through one of the following communication channels and addresses:

 for the transmission of the deposit certificate in text form, which the articles of association allow pursuant to Section 15 para 3

per E-mail

Hauptversammlung2022@lenzing.com (deposit certificate in pdf-format please)



for the transmission of the deposit certificate in written form

per SWIFT

BIC COMRGB2L

(Message Type MT589 or MT599, stating ISIN AT 0000644505 in the text).

The appointment of an independent proxy and the exercise of the shareholders' right to information cannot be effected without a deposit confirmation received by the Company in due time.

Shareholders are requested to contact their depositary bank and to arrange for a deposit certificate to be issued and transmitted.

The Record Date has no effect on the disposal of the shares and has no significance for dividend rights.

Deposit Certificate pursuant to Section 10a Stock Corporations Act

The deposit certificate shall be issued by the depositary bank based in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD and must contain at least the following information (Section 10a para 2 Stock Corporations Act):

 Information about the issuer: name/company name and address or a code commonly used in transactions between credit institutions (SWIFT-Code),

 Information about the shareholder: name/company name, address, in case of natural persons date of birth, in case of legal entities register and register number,

 Information about the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN AT 0000644505 (internationally used security identification number),

 Depot number, securities account number or other identification,

 Date or period referred to in the deposit certificate.

For the purpose of providing proof of shareholder status in order to attend the General Meeting, the deposit certificate must refer to the end of the Record Date on 16 April 2022 (12:00 a.m, Vienna time).

Deposit certificates will be accepted in German and English.

A deposit certificate used to prove current shareholder status must not be older than seven days when submitted to the Company.

V. Possibility to appoint an independent proxy and the procedure to be followed

Any shareholder entitled to attend the virtual General Meeting in accordance with COVID-19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV and who has provided proof of this to the Company in accordance with the provisions of item IV of this invitation, shall be entitled to appoint an independent proxy.

In the virtual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 26 April 2022, only one of the independent proxies, whose costs shall be borne by the Company, is permitted to submit a motion for resolution, to vote and to raise an objection in accordance with Section 3 para 4 of COVID-19-GesV.

The following persons, who are suitable and independent of the company, are proposed as independent proxy:

(i)Mr. Michael Knap c/o IVA Interessenverband für Anleger

1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22/4

E-Mail-address: vollmacht.lenzing.knap@computershare.de