Lenzing AG is one of the world's leading producers of cellulose fibers for use in the textile and non-woven industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of fibers (81.6%); - sale of pulp (18.2%); - other (0.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (5.2%), Europe (29%), Asia (55.9%), Americas (9.3%) and other (0.6%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals