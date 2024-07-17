Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Overview

  1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
  2. Reason for the notification:
    1. Acquisition/disposal of financial or other instruments
  4. Person subject to notification obligation:
    1. Name: B&C Privatstiftung
    2. City: Vienna
    3. Country: Austria
  6. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH
  7. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.07.2024
  8. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through

Total numberof

attached to

financial/other

Total of both in %

voting rights of

shares (7.A)

instruments (7.B.1 +

(7.A + 7.B)

issuer

7.B.2)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

52,25 %

0,00 %

52,25 %

38 618 180

was crossed / reached

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

52,25 %

Participation notification_16.07.2024.docx

Page 1 of 3

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

ISIN Code

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018)

2018)

2018)

2018)

AT0000644505

20 177 020

52,25 %

SUBTOTAL A

20 177 020

52,25 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration

Exercise

Physical /

Number of

% of voting

Date

Period

Cash Settlement

voting rights

rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

Participation notification_16.07.2024.docx

Page 2 of 3

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other

Total of both

No.

Name

instruments

controlled by No.

directly(%)

(%)

held directly(%)

1

B&C

Privatstiftung

B&C Holding

2

Österreich

1

GmbH

3

B&C KB Holding

2

50,00 %

50,00 %

GmbH

B&C Epsilon

4

Zweite Holding

1

25,00 %

25,00 %

GmbH

B&C Delta

5

Zweite Holding

2

25,00 %

25,00 %

GmbH

6

B&C Ares

2

2,25 %

2,25 %

Holding GmbH

  1. In case of proxy voting
    1. Date of general meeting: -
    2. Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights
  3. Other comments:
    Through its indirect subsidiaries B&C KB Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH, B&C Privatstiftung holds a total of 20,177,020 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 52.25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.
    In the course of an intra-group demerger for absorption, 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are to be spun off from B&C KB Holding GmbH to B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH. With the implementation of this demerger, the chain of controlled undertakings will change with regard to these 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. The voting rights affected by this demerger are hereby announced as a financial instrument pursuant to section 131 BörseG 2018.
    In addition, it is pointed out that the same voting rights are also reported as a financial instrument held by B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH, which is to acquire the shareholding in B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH (and thus indirectly these 9,654,545 voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft) in the course of a further demerger (see notification of shareholding dated June 28, 2024).

Receipt of participation notification on 16.07.2024

Participation notification_16.07.2024.docx

Page 3 of 3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 07:30:23 UTC.