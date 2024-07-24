Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Overview
- Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
- Reason for the notification:
- Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
- Person subject to notification obligation:
- Name: B&C Privatstiftung
- City: Vienna
- Country: Austria
- Name of shareholder(s): B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.07.2024
- Total positions
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
through
Total numberof
attached to
financial/other
Total of both in %
voting rights of
shares (7.A)
instruments (7.B.1 +
(7.A + 7.B)
issuer
7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
52,25 %
0,00 %
52,25 %
38 618 180
was crossed / reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
52,25 %
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
ISIN Code
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
2018)
2018)
2018)
AT0000644505
20 177 020
52,25 %
SUBTOTAL A
20 177 020
52,25 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration
Exercise
Physical /
Number of
% of voting
Date
Period
Cash Settlement
voting rights
rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Directly
Shares held
Financial/other
Total of both
No.
Name
instruments
controlled by No.
directly(%)
(%)
held directly(%)
1
B&C
Privatstiftung
B&C Holding
2
Österreich
1
GmbH
3
B&C KB Holding
2
25,00 %
25,00 %
GmbH
B&C Epsilon
4
Zweite Holding
1
25,00 %
25,00 %
GmbH
B&C Delta
5
Zweite Holding
2
25,00 %
25,00 %
GmbH
6
B&C Ares
2
2,25 %
2,25 %
Holding GmbH
- In case of proxy voting
- Date of general meeting: -
- Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights
-
Other comments:
In the course of an intra-group demerger for absorption, 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft were transferred from B&C KB Holding GmbH to B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH. As a result, the chain of controlled undertakings has changed with regard to these 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.
In addition, it should be noted that the same voting rights are also reported as a financial instrument held by B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH, which is to acquire the interest in B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH (and thus indirectly these 9,654,545 voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft) in the course of a further demerger (see investment notification dated June 28, 2024).
Through its indirect subsidiaries B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH, a total of 20,177,020 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.
Receipt of participation notification on 23.07.2024
