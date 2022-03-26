Lenzing : Proposal for the use of net profit

Proposal for the use of net profit

The Management Board of Lenzing AG proposes, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to distribute the net profit as shown in the company's annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021 in the amount of EUR 115,492,500, as follows:

 A dividend of EUR 4.35 per each entitled share is paid out to the shareholders. The total amount of the dividend therefore amounts to EUR 115,492,500.



Payment date for these dividends is 3 May 2022."

