  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Lenzing AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  03/25 12:35:02 pm EDT
94.9 EUR   -0.63%
03:21aLENZING : Participation information 2022
PU
03:21aLENZING : Proposed resolutions on items 2-10b of the agenda
PU
03:21aLENZING : Proposal for the use of net profit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenzing : Proposal for the use of net profit

03/26/2022 | 03:21am EDT
Proposal for the use of net profit

The Management Board of Lenzing AG proposes, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to distribute the net profit as shown in the company's annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021 in the amount of EUR 115,492,500, as follows:

A dividend of EUR 4.35 per each entitled share is paid out to the shareholders. The total amount of the dividend therefore amounts to EUR 115,492,500.

Payment date for these dividends is 3 May 2022."

The Management Board

06b_HV_2022_Proposal_use_of_net_profit_EN.DOCX

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 07:20:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 597 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
Net income 2022 164 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2022 1 390 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 2 520 M 2 768 M 2 768 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 7 958
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart LENZING AG
Duration : Period :
Lenzing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 94,90 €
Average target price 121,83 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Cord Prinzhorn Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Peter Edelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Bernkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Liftinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENZING AG-22.21%2 768
ECOLAB INC.-24.30%50 463
SIKA AG-20.04%50 016
GIVAUDAN SA-18.99%38 462
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-14.37%29 229
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-11.41%22 731