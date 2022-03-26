Lenzing : Proposed resolutions on items 2-10b of the agenda

Draft (BG) 20220316

Proposals for Resolutions

78th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 10:00 a.m.

I. Proposed resolution regarding agenda item 2:

Adopting a resolution on the use of the net profit

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the General Meeting adopts the following

Resolution

"The net profit as shown in the company's annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021 in the amount of EUR 115.492.500 is to be distributed in accordance with the proposal of the Management Board, as approved by the Supervisory Board, as follows:

 A dividend of EUR 4.35 per each entitled share is paid out to the shareholders. The total amount of the dividend therefore amounts to EUR 115,492,500.



Payment date for these dividends is 3 May 2022."

II. Proposed resolution regarding agenda item 3:

Adopting a resolution on discharge of the Members of the Management Board for the business year 2021

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the General Meeting adopts the following

Resolution

"The persons who served on the Management Board of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in the business year 2021 are discharged from liability with regard to their managing activities during the relevant period."

III. Proposed resolution regarding agenda item 4:

Adopting a resolution on discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2021

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the General Meeting adopts the following

Resolution

"The persons who served on the Supervisory Board of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in the business year 2021 are discharged from liability with regard to their supervisory activities during the relevant period."

IV. Proposed resolution regarding agenda item 5:

Adopting a resolution on the compensation of the members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2022 in advance

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the General Meeting in accordance with Article 13 of the company's Articles of Association and section 98 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG) adopts the following

Resolution

1. "The compensation of members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2022 is determined as follows: a. chairman of Supervisory Board: EUR 90,000.00 b. vice-chairman of Supervisory Board: EUR 50,000.00 c. each other member of the Supervisory Board: EUR 40,000.00 d. chairman of the Audit Committee and Finance Expert, insofar as he is not chairman of the Audit Committee: EUR 50,000.00 e. chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee: EUR 25,000.00 f. each member of Audit Committee: EUR 20,000.00 g. each member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee: EUR 10,000.00 h. for the chairman and each member of the Large CAPEX Project Committee: EUR 20,000.00

2. Each member of the Supervisory board receives an attendance fee for each Supervisory Board meeting or each Committee Meeting attended in the business year 2022 in the amount of EUR 1,500.00.

3. The attendance fee for each meeting day, independent of the amount of Supervisory Board or committee meetings on such day, is capped at the amount of EUR 1,500.00.

4. For the attendance of Supervisory Board meetings or committee meetings by electronic means, half of the attendance fee shall fall due.

5. The compensation is due to for payment as follows: a. 50 per cent at the end of the second quarter (at the end of June 2022) b. 25 per cent at the end of the third quarter (at the end of September 2022) c. 25 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter (at the end of December 2022) The attendance fee incurred up to this point in time shall fall due together with compensation.

6. A member of Supervisory Board or a committee Member who has served for less than a full financial year will receive the compensation aliquot (calculated on the basis of completed months of service).

Similarly, such factoring (calculated on the basis of completed months of service) shall apply to the change of the chairman of the Supervisory Board respectively of the committee, the vice-chairman and the Finance Expert.

The members of the Supervisory Board are included in a directors' and officers' liability insurance policy maintained by the Company in the interest of the Company. The coverage shall be proportionate in amount, scope and time limit for subsequent notification."

V. Proposed resolutions regarding agenda item 6:

Elections to the Supervisory Board

The Nomination Committee proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following

Resolution

1. The number of the Supervisory Board members shall be reduced within the limits set out in the Articles of Association from currently ten to a total of nine members elected by the Annual General Meeting.

2. Mag. Patrick Prügger, born 08 August 1975, is re-elected as member of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. His term of office runs from the end of this General Meeting until the end of the General Meeting that will decide on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2022.

3. Dr. Astrid Skala-Kuhmann, born 07 September 1953, is re-elected as member of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. Her term of office runs from the end of this General Meeting until the end of the General Meeting that will decide on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to the business year 2025." Reasoning

1. Upon completion of the General Meeting dated 26 April 2022, Dipl.-Bw. Peter Edelmann retires at his own request.

2. Upon completion of the General Meeting dated 26 April 2022, Mag. Patrick Prügger retires because of the expiry of the term of office.

3. Upon completion of the General Meeting dated 26 April 2022, Dr. Astrid Skala-Kuhmann retires because of the expiry of the term of office.

Pursuant to Article 9 para 1 of the Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft's Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board consist of at least three and no more than ten members elected by the General Meeting and the members delegated in accordance with Section 110 para 1 ArbVG.

The Supervisory Board has so far comprised ten members elected by the General Meeting since its last election by the General Meeting (In addition, there are the members delegated according to ArbVG).

Dipl.-Bw. Peter Edelmann, born on 26 November 1959, has resigned from the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2022. The Supervisory Board shall therefore be reduced from ten to a total of nine members elected by the Annual General Meeting.

In the upcoming Annual General Meeting, two members will have to be elected to the Supervisory Board in order to reach the number of nine elected members.

The Nomination Committee nominates that two mandates are filled, so that after the election at the General

Meeting on 26 April 2022, the Supervisory Board will be comprised of nine elected members by the General Meeting.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft is not subject to the scope of application of Section 86 para 7 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act and the diversity requirement pursuant to Section 86 para 7 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act is not applicable.

The following nominations by the Nomination Committee were made on the basis of the requirements of Section 87 para 2a of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act, the Corporate Governance Code and on the basis of a recommendation by the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee nominates,

1. Mag. Patrick Prügger for re-election to the Supervisory Board for a period that runs from the end of the upcoming General Meeting until the end of the General Meeting that will decide on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to business year 2022.

2. Dr. Astrid Skala-Kuhmann for re-election to the Supervisory Board for a period that runs from the end of the upcoming General Meeting until the end of the General Meeting that will decide on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board with regard to business year 2025.

It is intended to resolve separately on each vacant mandate (two mandates) in the upcoming General Meeting.

A ranking of the suggested candidates for the individual mandates is reserved.

Each of the suggested candidates for the election has already presented statements within the meaning of Section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporations Act. Such statements are available on the company's website as well and in particular declares that

1. any circumstances in connection with Section 87 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act have been disclosed and, according to the assessment of the nominee, there are no circumstances that could give rise to concerns about its impartiality,

2. the suggested candidate has not been convicted of any criminal offence by a court of law, in particular of any offence that would undermine his professional reliability in accordance with Section 87 para 2a sentence 3 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act, and

3. there are no appointment restrictions within the meaning of Section 86 para 2 and para 4 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act.

The Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board prepared this proposal and, pursuant to Section 87 para 2a of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act, made sure that the professional and personal qualifications of the member and the balanced composition of the Supervisory Board were taken into account and aspects of the diversity of the Supervisory Board with regard to the representation of both genders and the age structure as well as the internationality of the members are adequately considered.

The General Meeting is required to vote in accordance with the nominations. Proposals for the election of Supervisory Board members including the statements pursuant to Section 87 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act for each suggested candidate must be made available on the Company's website no later than 19 April 2022, otherwise the candidate is not allowed to be included in the vote.

This also applies to proposals for election by shareholders in accordance with Section 110 of the Austrian Stock

Corporations Act, which must be received by the Company in text form no later than 19 April 2022, whereby reference is made to the "Information on shareholders' rights in accordance with Sections 109, 110, 118 and 119 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act/proposals for resolutions by shareholders in accordance with Section 110 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act" with regard to the details and requirements for the consideration of such proposals for election.

VI. Proposed resolution regarding agenda item 7:

Adopting a resolution on the remuneration report

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of a listed company shall prepare a clear and comprehensible remuneration report for the compensation of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board pursuant to section 78c in conjunction with Section 98a of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act.

This remuneration report shall provide a comprehensive overview of the compensation granted or owed to the current and former members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in the course of the last financial year within the framework of the remuneration policy (section 78a in conjunction with section 98a of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act), including all benefits in any form.

