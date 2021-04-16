Lenzing : EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 16.04.2021 10:23
EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Oberbank AG (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Lenzing AG
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 15.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE
currency: Euro
|
price
|
volume
|
110,60
|
400
|
110,40
|
300
|
110,20
|
250
total volume: 950
total price: 104,910.001
average price: 110.43158