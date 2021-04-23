Lenzing : EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 23.04.2021 11:51
EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Oberbank AG (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
issuer information:
name: Lenzing AG
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 22.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE
currency: Euro
|
price
|
volume
|
114.20
|
500
|
114.00
|
800
|
113.80
|
600
|
113.60
|
600
|
113.40
|
500
|
113.20
|
500
|
113.00
|
800
|
112.80
|
500
|
112.60
|
700
|
112.40
|
690
total volume: 6,190
total price: 701,216
average price: 113.28207
end of announcementeuro adhoc
|
issuer:
|
Lenzing AG
|
|
A-4860 Lenzing
|
phone:
|
+43
|
7672-701-0
|
FAX:
|
+43
|
7672-96301
|
mail:
|
office@lenzing.com
-
http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
