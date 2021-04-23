Lenzing : EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 23.04.2021 11:51

EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Oberbank AG (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Lenzing AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000644505

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: disposition

date: 22.04.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE

currency: Euro