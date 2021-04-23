Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Lenzing AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lenzing : EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

04/23/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publication Date: 23.04.2021 11:51

EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Oberbank AG (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Lenzing AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000644505

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: disposition

date: 22.04.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE

currency: Euro

price

volume

114.20

500

114.00

800

113.80

600

113.60

600

113.40

500

113.20

500

113.00

800

112.80

500

112.60

700

112.40

690

total volume: 6,190

total price: 701,216

average price: 113.28207

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing

phone:

+43

7672-701-0

FAX:

+43

7672-96301

mail:

office@lenzing.com

  1. http://www.lenzing.com
    ISIN: AT0000644505
    indexes: WBI, ATX
    stockmarkets: Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LENZING AG
06:04aLENZING  : EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons ..
PU
05:52aPRESS RELEASE  : Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons pe..
DJ
04/22LENZING  : publishes its Sustainability Report 2020
PU
04/22PRESS RELEASE  : Lenzing AG / The Lenzing Group -2-
DJ
04/22PRESS RELEASE  : Lenzing AG / The Lenzing Group publishes its Sustainability Rep..
DJ
04/21LENZING  : EANS-Adhoc Lenzing AG / Lenzing raises outlook for current financial ..
PU
04/21AD-HOC : Lenzing raises outlook for current financial year
PU
04/21PRESS RELEASE  : Lenzing AG / Lenzing raises outlook for current financial year
DJ
04/19LENZING  : EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons ..
PU
04/19PRESS RELEASE : Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons per..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 207 M 2 661 M 2 661 M
Net income 2021 138 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2021 1 310 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 2 947 M 3 541 M 3 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 7 358
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart LENZING AG
Duration : Period :
Lenzing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 108,70 €
Last Close Price 111,00 €
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Doboczky Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Peter Edelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Sielaff Chief Technology Officer
Helmut Bernkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENZING AG34.06%3 541
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-7.06%10 011
HUAFON CHEMICAL CO., LTD.15.56%8 325
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION15.03%6 341
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.22%5 676
CHONGQING ZAISHENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.33%1 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ