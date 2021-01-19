Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Lenzing AG    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenzing : plans Upper Austria's largest ground-mounted photovoltaic plant

01/19/2021 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lenzing - The Lenzing Group plans Upper Austria's largest ground-mounted photovoltaic plant on an area of around 55,000 m². The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place in summer 2021. After the expected commissioning in the second half of 2021, the plant's output will amount to 5.5 MWpeak. With approximately 16,000 modules, the plant will generate nearly 5,500 megawatt hours per year. This corresponds to the average annual electricity demand of more than 1,700 households and is unique in Upper Austria on this scale.

The photovoltaic plant is an important symbolic milestone for Lenzing on its way to becoming a CO2-neutral industrial site. This project is part of Lenzing's global energy concept, which aims to provide electricity from 100 percent renewable sources in order to reduce CO2 intensity by 50 percent already in 2030 and to be globally climate neutral in 2050.

'The great challenges of our time need answers. As a leading company in innovation and sustainability, we are proactively contributing to the achievement of climate targets and setting new standards for our industry,' explains Stefan Doboczky, CEO of the Lenzing Group. 'In addition to ongoing major investments in CO2 neutral sites such as Thailand and Brazil, innovative projects at existing sites are bringing us one step closer to climate neutrality.'

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:27:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about LENZING AG
04:28aLENZING : plans Upper Austria's largest ground-mounted photovoltaic plant
PU
2020LENZING : recognized as sustainability champion by renowned CDP
PU
2020EANS-NEWS : Lenzing AG / Lenzing recognized as sustainability champion by renown..
DJ
2020EANS-DD : Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performin..
DJ
2020LENZING : successfully issues EUR 500 million hybrid bond
PU
2020EANS-NEWS : Lenzing AG / Lenzing AG successfully issues EUR 500 million hybrid b..
DJ
2020LENZING : reports improved results in the third quarter and remains strategicall..
PU
2020LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Press Release
CO
2020LENZING : #ItsInOurHands – Promising interim results for the environmental..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 665 M 2 014 M 2 014 M
Net income 2020 15,6 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2020 962 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
P/E ratio 2020 164x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 2 546 M 3 075 M 3 080 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 7 241
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart LENZING AG
Duration : Period :
Lenzing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 87,58 €
Last Close Price 95,90 €
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -8,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Doboczky Chief Executive Officer
Peter Edelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Sielaff Chief Technology Officer
Veit Sorger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENZING AG15.82%3 075
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.20.24%12 947
ZHEJIANG HUAFENG SPANDEX CO., LTD32.71%9 556
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.66%6 979
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION-5.87%5 209
CHONGQING ZAISHENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.74%1 455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ