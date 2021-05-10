PRESS RELEASE : Lenzing AG / Dominic Köfner appointed new head of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs at Lenzing

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Among other things, Köfner will play a key role in shaping the
internationalization of the Lenzing Group and contribute to the implementation
of the corporate strategy sCore TEN.
Personnel/Company Information
Lenzing - Dominic Köfner (46) will take over as head of Corporate Communications
& Public Affairs at Lenzing AG at the beginning of May. As Vice President, he
will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stefan Doboczky.
Dominic Köfner has gained national and international experience over the past
two decades at renowned consulting firms, communications agencies and on the
corporate side. Before joining the Lenzing Group, Mr. Köfner was Managing
Director of the communications agency Serviceplan Austria and most recently
Senior Consultant at the agency group Sports & Media in Munich. Before that, he
was responsible for the agendas of the Zumtobel Group and the MOL Group,
respectively as CMO and CCO. Before he was appointed as crisis communications
manager by the Austrian Ministry of Finance to deal with the "Hypo Alpe Adria
Bank" case, he managed numerous national and international mandates as a
communications consultant for the Brunswick Group.
"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Köfner to Lenzing. He brings exactly the
international experience we need for our global communications activities", says
Stefan Doboczky.
"After many years of successfully accompanying numerous companies in Germany and
abroad, it is now a great honor and above all a meaningful challenge for me to
be able to help the Lenzing Group with all my strength", comments Dominic
Köfner.
Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/
showpin.do?pinCode=LaRo5Q98D7Zt]
PIN: LaRo5Q98D7Zt
Further inquiry note:
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing AG
Phone: +43 676 7523701
E-mail: d.koefner@lenzing.com
