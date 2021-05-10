Log in
    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
PRESS RELEASE : Lenzing AG / Dominic Köfner appointed new head of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs at Lenzing

05/10/2021 | 03:01am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Among other things, Köfner will play a key role in shaping the 
internationalization of the Lenzing Group and contribute to the implementation 
of the corporate strategy sCore TEN. 
 
Personnel/Company Information 
 
Lenzing - Dominic Köfner (46) will take over as head of Corporate Communications 
& Public Affairs at Lenzing AG at the beginning of May. As Vice President, he 
will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stefan Doboczky. 
 
Dominic Köfner has gained national and international experience over the past 
two decades at renowned consulting firms, communications agencies and on the 
corporate side. Before joining the Lenzing Group, Mr. Köfner was Managing 
Director of the communications agency Serviceplan Austria and most recently 
Senior Consultant at the agency group Sports & Media in Munich. Before that, he 
was responsible for the agendas of the Zumtobel Group and the MOL Group, 
respectively as CMO and CCO. Before he was appointed as crisis communications 
manager by the Austrian Ministry of Finance to deal with the "Hypo Alpe Adria 
Bank" case, he managed numerous national and international mandates as a 
communications consultant for the Brunswick Group. 
 
"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Köfner to Lenzing. He brings exactly the 
international experience we need for our global communications activities", says 
Stefan Doboczky. 
 
"After many years of successfully accompanying numerous companies in Germany and 
abroad, it is now a great honor and above all a meaningful challenge for me to 
be able to help the Lenzing Group with all my strength", comments Dominic 
Köfner. 
 
Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/ 
showpin.do?pinCode=LaRo5Q98D7Zt] 
PIN: LaRo5Q98D7Zt 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Dominic Köfner 
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs 
Lenzing AG 
Phone: +43 676 7523701 
E-mail: d.koefner@lenzing.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

