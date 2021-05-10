PRESS RELEASE : Lenzing AG / Dominic Köfner appointed new head of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs at Lenzing

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Among other things, Köfner will play a key role in shaping the internationalization of the Lenzing Group and contribute to the implementation of the corporate strategy sCore TEN. Personnel/Company Information Lenzing - Dominic Köfner (46) will take over as head of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs at Lenzing AG at the beginning of May. As Vice President, he will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stefan Doboczky. Dominic Köfner has gained national and international experience over the past two decades at renowned consulting firms, communications agencies and on the corporate side. Before joining the Lenzing Group, Mr. Köfner was Managing Director of the communications agency Serviceplan Austria and most recently Senior Consultant at the agency group Sports & Media in Munich. Before that, he was responsible for the agendas of the Zumtobel Group and the MOL Group, respectively as CMO and CCO. Before he was appointed as crisis communications manager by the Austrian Ministry of Finance to deal with the "Hypo Alpe Adria Bank" case, he managed numerous national and international mandates as a communications consultant for the Brunswick Group. "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Köfner to Lenzing. He brings exactly the international experience we need for our global communications activities", says Stefan Doboczky. "After many years of successfully accompanying numerous companies in Germany and abroad, it is now a great honor and above all a meaningful challenge for me to be able to help the Lenzing Group with all my strength", comments Dominic Köfner. Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/ showpin.do?pinCode=LaRo5Q98D7Zt] PIN: LaRo5Q98D7Zt Further inquiry note: Dominic Köfner Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Lenzing AG Phone: +43 676 7523701 E-mail: d.koefner@lenzing.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 10, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)