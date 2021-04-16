PRESS RELEASE : Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Oberbank AG (legal person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Lenzing AG =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000644505 description of the financial instrument: Share type: disposition date: 15.04.2021; UTC+02:00 market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE currency: Euro price volume 110,60 400 110,40 300 110,20 250 total volume: 950 total price: 104,910.001 average price: 110.43158 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 16, 2021 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)