LENZING AG    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

04/16/2021 | 04:24am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by 
  euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is 
  responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
personal data: 
 
 
responsible party: 
 
name: Oberbank AG (legal person) 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
reason: 
 
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with 
managerial responsibilities 
name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger 
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
issuer information: 
 
name: Lenzing AG 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
information about deal: 
 
ISIN: AT0000644505 
description of the financial instrument: Share 
type: disposition 
date: 15.04.2021; UTC+02:00 
market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE 
currency: Euro 
 
 
               price               volume 
              110,60                  400 
              110,40                  300 
              110,20                  250 
 
total volume: 950 
total price: 104,910.001 
average price: 110.43158 
 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)

