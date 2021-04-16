PRESS RELEASE : Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Oberbank AG (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
issuer information:
name: Lenzing AG
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 15.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE
currency: Euro
price volume
110,60 400
110,40 300
110,20 250
total volume: 950
total price: 104,910.001
average price: 110.43158
