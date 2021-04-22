Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Lenzing AG / The Lenzing Group -2-

04/22/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
assume responsibility for future generations. This has been Lenzing's brand 
promise for more than 80 years. The company conveys precisely this 
responsibility and displays its inherent drive and vision in the multi-media 
campaign #ALetterToAChild [https://www.lenzing.com/letter-to-a-child] in which 
employees were asked to write a letter to the most important people in their 
lives, namely their children and grandchildren. You can find out more about the 
campaign in the Lenzing Sustainability Report 2020. 
 
 
Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/ 
showpin.do?pinCode=IzOT4dExai68] 
PIN: IzOT4dExai68 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Daniel Winkelmeier 
Vice President Corporate Communications a.i. 
Lenzing AG 
Phone: +43 676 7579843 
E-mail: d.winkelmeier@lenzing.com 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 207 M 2 659 M 2 659 M
Net income 2021 138 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2021 1 310 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 2 846 M 3 425 M 3 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 7 358
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart LENZING AG
Duration : Period :
Lenzing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 108,70 €
Last Close Price 107,20 €
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Doboczky Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Peter Edelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Sielaff Chief Technology Officer
Helmut Bernkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENZING AG29.47%3 425
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-6.26%10 082
HUAFON CHEMICAL CO., LTD.15.66%8 242
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION14.34%6 304
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.68%5 634
CHONGQING ZAISHENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.26%1 249
