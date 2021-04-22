Log in
    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Lenzing AG / The Lenzing Group publishes its Sustainability Report 2020

04/22/2021 | 02:04am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Company Information 
 
 - 
 
* Successful measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on the 
  safety and health of employees, customers and partners and securing 
  sustainable business development 
* Implementation of strategic investment projects and climate targets 
  progressing on schedule - launch of first TENCEL(TM) branded carbon-zero 
  fibers 
* New level of transparency in the textile industry: introduction of blockchain 
  technology 
* Target setting: Lenzing raises the bar even higher and sets new sustainability 
  goals 
 
The Lenzing Group, the leading global supplier of sustainably produced specialty 
fibers, presented its Sustainability Report 2020 on April 22, 2021, World Earth 
Day. Featuring the title "Stand up for future generations", Lenzing once again 
emphasized its commitment to taking responsibility beyond the products it makes. 
The non-financial report, prepared in accordance with the reporting standards of 
the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Austrian Sustainability and 
Diversity Improvement Act (NaDiVeG) and reviewed by KPMG Austria GmbH 
Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, illustrates how the 
company is responding to the global challenges of our time. 
 
The 2020 financial year of the Lenzing Group was largely dominated by the COVID- 
19 pandemic. Lenzing took short-term measures to safeguard its business 
operations and mitigate the effects of fiber prices and fiber demand which came 
under increasing pressure. The priority was to protect employees and strengthen 
long-term partnerships with suppliers and customers. Following the current fight 
against the coronavirus and its consequences, the company continues to move 
ahead determinedly to achieve its sustainability targets, also against the 
backdrop of such a difficult market environment. 
 
"Even in times when fighting the coronavirus pandemic is the top priority, 
Lenzing focuses on pressing ahead with climate neutrality and sustainability. 
These will remain the dominant issues for humanity in the long term. At Lenzing, 
we consider it to be an integral part of our strategic principles and our 
responsibility to future generations to effectively deal with pressing 
ecological challenges such as climate protection, resource efficiency and 
biodiversity", says Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing 
Group. "Strategically, we remain fully on track and the implementation of our 
key projects in Brazil and Thailand continues to proceed according to plan. With 
our corporate priorities, we are consistently pursuing a major goal, namely to 
make a zero-carbon future come true", Doboczky adds. 
 
With the implementation of its science-based targets, the Lenzing Group actively 
contributes to mastering the problems caused by climate change. In 2019, Lenzing 
made a strategic commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 
percent per ton of product by 2030. The overriding target is to be climate- 
neutral by 2050. The implementation of the two key projects in Brazil and 
Thailand represents an important milestone on this journey. Thanks to its 
excellent infrastructure, the production plant in Thailand conceived as a CO2- 
neutral site can be supplied with sustainable biogenic energy. The plant in 
Brazil will feed more than 50 percent of the electricity generated into the 
public grid as renewable energy and feature a positive net CO2 balance. 
 
The launch of the first carbon-zero TENCEL(TM) fibers certified as CarbonNeutral 
(R) products in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol - the leading global 
framework for carbon neutrality - represents another important milestone from 
the reporting year. As of June 2021, Lenzing will also market the first VEOCEL 
(TM) branded lyocell fibers as certified CarbonNeutral(R) products. The 
establishment of the Renewable Carbon Initiative with the aim of speeding up the 
transition to renewable carbon serves as a further example of the successful 
path that Lenzing and its partners are taking towards a zero-carbon future. 
 
Zwtl.: Promoting the circular economy 
 
Lenzing also sets standards for the entire fiber, textile and clothing industry 
with respect to the circular economy which is of such crucial importance in 
climate and resource protection. In order to enhance resource efficiency and 
offer a solution for the global problem of textile waste, the company developed 
the REFIBRA(TM) recycling technology. REFIBRA(TM) is the only technology in the 
world enabling the production of new lyocell fibers on a commercial scale from 
cotton scraps derived from manufacturing cotton clothing as well as from used 
garments. In this way, an important contribution is made to promoting 
circularity in the textile industry. 
 
In line with the vision, "We give waste a new life. Every day", Lenzing strives 
to make textile waste recycling a commonplace and standard process, just like 
paper recycling. Lenzing set a new sustainability goal for itself in 2020 and 
implemented measures to turn this vision into reality. The company aims to 
manufacture staple fibers on an industrial scale containing up to 50 percent 
recycled material by the year 2025. "It is our declared goal to give new life to 
waste generated in all aspects of our core business and to develop recycling 
solutions as a means of closing production cycles whenever possible in 
collaboration with potential partners within and outside of the current supply 
chain", states CEO Stefan Doboczky. 
 
Zwtl.: New level of transparency in the textile industry 
 
In addition to environmental protection, the issue of transparency along the 
supply chain poses a major challenge to the textile industry. Working in 
cooperation with TextileGenesis(TM), Lenzing offers an innovative solution to 
ensure greater transparency on the basis of blockchain technology. Following 
several successful pilot projects with renowned fashion brands, this digital 
platform was ultimately launched in 2020 to enable the traceability of textiles, 
from the fiber to all stages of production and distribution. Thanks to the 
innovative Fibercoin(TM) technology of the TextileGenesis(TM) platform, Lenzing 
and its partners are able to issue so-called "blockchain assets" in direct 
proportion to the physical fiber deliveries of the brands TENCEL(TM) and LENZING 
(TM) ECOVERO(TM). These digital assets function like a "fingerprint" and thus 
prevent adulteration. More than 100 customs and partners along the textile 
supply chain were able to successfully conclude the onboarding process by the 
end of the 2020 financial year. 
 
Zwtl.: Successes and Awards 
 
During the 2020 financial year, the Lenzing Group received numerous awards for 
its achievements in the field of sustainability: 
 
 
* Lenzing underwent assessment by the non-profit environmental organization CDP 
  for the first time in 2020 and was the first new entrant to secure a double 
  'A' score in the categories Climate and Forest. 
* ISS ESG, one of the most highly recognized rating agencies in the field of 
  sustainability, raised Lenzing's sustainability rating from "C+" to "B-", the 
  highest rating in the category "Paper & Forest Products". As a result, the 
  Lenzing Group is positioned among the top 10 percent of rated companies. The 
  "Prime Status" of the Lenzing Group was also confirmed. 
* Lenzing achieved the highest category for the first time in In Canopy's Hot 
  Button Ranking. The Canadian environmental organization particularly 
  highlighted our continuous leadership regarding sustainable procurement and 
  efficient use of resources over the past years. 
* In December Lenzing won the prestigious "Building Public Trust Award 2020" for 
  the best climate reporting on the Austrian ATX. The jury emphasized Lenzing's 
  commitment to a holistic climate-related strategic alignment and clear 
  targets. 
* In addition, Lenzing won the Austrian State Prize for Innovation. This award 
  recognizes Lenzing's achievements and its strategy to grow exclusively on the 
  basis of sustainable innovations. Lenzing convinced the jury with its LENZING 
  (TM) Web Technology. The novel process combines fiber and nonwovens production 
  in only one step, setting new standards in terms of efficiency, circularity 
  and ecological sustainability. 
 
 
Zwtl.: Target setting: Lenzing raises the bar even higher 
 
The Lenzing Group operates in line with three strategic principles within the 
context of its "Naturally positive" sustainability strategy: partnering for 
change, advancing circularity and greening the value chain. In this regard, the 
focus is on those areas in which Lenzing can achieve the most to promote a more 
sustainable world. On this basis, Lenzing has defined various focus areas in 
order to demonstrate its commitment to further advance the Sustainable 
Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations: 
 
 
* Sustainable raw material sourcing 
* Decarbonization 
* Responsible use of water 
* Sustainable innovations 
* Partnering for systemic change 
* Encouraging and empowering people 
* Enhancing community wellbeing 
 
 
The Lenzing Group defined ambitious sustainability targets in each of these 
strategic core areas. Other objectives were added in the year under review to 
provide further impetus to Lenzing's efforts on its path to a sustainable 
future. More information about the goals and implementation of the "Naturally 
positive" sustainability strategy as well as measures taken in the fight against 
the COVID-19 pandemic is available in the Sustainability Report 2020 [https:// 
www.lenzing.com/investors/publications] of the Lenzing Group. 
 
Zwtl.: A message to our future 
 
At the Lenzing Group, we look above and beyond the products themselves and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

