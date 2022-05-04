PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG

Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.05.2022 / 14:48

Overview 1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: a. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation: a. Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. b. City: Wilmington c. Country: United States of America (USA) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.04.2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 6,62 % 0,35 % 6,97 % 26 550 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000644505 1 758 103 6,62 % SUBTOTAL A 1 758 103 6,62 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Securities Lending Open N/A 63 661 0,24 % SUBTOTAL B.1 63 661 0,24 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Swap 06/04/2032 N/A Cash 29 808 0,11 % SUBTOTAL B.2 29 808 0,11 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1 3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2 4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,01 % 0,29 % 0,30 % 5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 0,06 % 0,06 % 6 GSAM Holdings LLC 1 7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 6 0,01 % 0,00 % 0,01 % 8 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1 9 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 8 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 10 NNIP Holdings LLC 6 11 NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd 10 12 NNIP Holdings II Ltd 11 13 NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. 12 14 NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. 13 6,60 % 0,00 % 6,60 % 9. In case of proxy voting a. Date of general meeting: - b. Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights 10. Other comments: This notification is being made because The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (¿GS Group¿) has acquired 100% ownership of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (¿NNIP¿) and hence it is now the indirect owner of positions held previously by NNIP. NNIP is not the owner of the 6.60% shares disclosed above, but executes the voting rights of these shares. This notification corrects the last notification sent on 12/04/2022. Receipt of participation notification on 04.05.2022

04.05.2022

