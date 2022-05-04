Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Lenzing AG
  News
  Summary
    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/04 09:07:44 am EDT
86.30 EUR   -1.03%
08:50aPVR : Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:02aAFR : Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:32aLENZING AG : Lenzing rides out significant cost pressure to report solid first quarter
EQ
PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/04/2022 | 08:50am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.05.2022 / 14:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification:

a. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation:

a. Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

b. City: Wilmington

c. Country: United States of America (USA)

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.04.2022

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 6,62 % 0,35 % 6,97 % 26 550 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000644505   1 758 103   6,62 %
SUBTOTAL A 1 758 103 6,62 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lending Open N/A 63 661 0,24 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 63 661 0,24 %
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Swap 06/04/2032 N/A Cash 29 808 0,11 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 29 808 0,11 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.        
2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1      
3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2      
4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,01 % 0,29 % 0,30 %
5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 0,06 % 0,06 %
6 GSAM Holdings LLC 1      
7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 6 0,01 % 0,00 % 0,01 %
8 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1      
9 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 8 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
10 NNIP Holdings LLC 6      
11 NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd 10      
12 NNIP Holdings II Ltd 11      
13 NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. 12      
14 NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. 13 6,60 % 0,00 % 6,60 %
           
 

9. In case of proxy voting

a. Date of general meeting: -

b. Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights

10. Other comments: This notification is being made because The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (¿GS Group¿) has acquired 100% ownership of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (¿NNIP¿) and hence it is now the indirect owner of positions held previously by NNIP. NNIP is not the owner of the 6.60% shares disclosed above, but executes the voting rights of these shares. This notification corrects the last notification sent on 12/04/2022.

Receipt of participation notification on 04.05.2022


04.05.2022

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1343661  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
