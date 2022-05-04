PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Overview
1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification:
a. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation:
a. Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
b. City: Wilmington
c. Country: United States of America (USA)
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.04.2022
6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|6,62 %
|0,35 %
|6,97 %
|26 550 000
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000644505
|
|1 758 103
|
|6,62 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|1 758 103
|6,62 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|Open
|N/A
|63 661
|0,24 %
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|63 661
|0,24 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Swap
|06/04/2032
|N/A
|Cash
|29 808
|0,11 %
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|29 808
|0,11 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|1
|
|
|
|3
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|2
|
|
|
|4
|Goldman Sachs International
|3
|0,01 %
|0,29 %
|0,30 %
|5
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|1
|0,00 %
|0,06 %
|0,06 %
|6
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|1
|
|
|
|7
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|6
|0,01 %
|0,00 %
|0,01 %
|8
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
|1
|
|
|
|9
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|8
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|10
|NNIP Holdings LLC
|6
|
|
|
|11
|NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd
|10
|
|
|
|12
|NNIP Holdings II Ltd
|11
|
|
|
|13
|NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.
|12
|
|
|
|14
|NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
|13
|6,60 %
|0,00 %
|6,60 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
a. Date of general meeting: -
b. Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights
10. Other comments: This notification is being made because The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (¿GS Group¿) has acquired 100% ownership of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (¿NNIP¿) and hence it is now the indirect owner of positions held previously by NNIP. NNIP is not the owner of the 6.60% shares disclosed above, but executes the voting rights of these shares. This notification corrects the last notification sent on 12/04/2022.
Receipt of participation notification on 04.05.2022