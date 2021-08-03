Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  Leo Group Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    002131   CNE1000000F9

LEO GROUP CO., LTD.

(002131)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Two more suppliers say payments are overdue from indebted Evergrande

08/03/2021 | 01:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference on the property developer's annual results in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Advertising firm Leo Group said it is applying to a Chinese court to freeze 356 million yuan ($55.06 million) in assets of Evergrande Group for overdue payments, the latest supplier to sue the indebted property developer.

Leo's lawsuit disclosed in a securities filing late on Monday comes after Huaibei Mining Holdings said last week its construction unit is suing Evergrande over an overdue 400 million yuan in fees.

And Langfang Development said last week a court has ordered Evergrande's shares in the company be frozen for three years following a ruling on a lawsuit between Evergrande and an investment company.

Worries over the financial health of China's No.2 developer intensified after it said in June it did not pay some commercial paper on time, and on news last month that a court froze a $20 million bank deposit held by the developer on the request of Guangfa Bank.

Separately, Lets Holding, a construction R&D company, said in a securities filing at the weekend it does not rule out taking legal means to resolve Evergrande's overdue commercial paper of 33 million yuan.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filings by Leo Group and Lets Holding.

Rating agency Moody's downgraded Evergrande's corporate family rating (CFR) by two notches on Monday to Caa1 from B2, and the senior unsecured ratings to Caa2 from B3, following similar action from S&P and Fitch earlier.

The downgrades reflect the firm's heightened refinancing risk over the coming 12-18 months given its weakened funding access and liquidity position, Moody's said.

Shares of Evergrande dropped as much as 4.9% on Tuesday morning in Hong Kong, versus a 1.1% decline in the broader market.

($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 7.79% 5.67 End-of-day quote.-61.95%
HUAIBEI MINING HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -3.36% 11.2 End-of-day quote.0.09%
LANGFANG DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -1.04% 4.76 End-of-day quote.0.21%
LEO GROUP CO., LTD. 1.72% 2.37 End-of-day quote.-21.78%
LETS HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. 1.78% 6.29 End-of-day quote.-19.15%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.06% 6.466 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 548 M 2 405 M 2 405 M
Net income 2020 4 772 M 738 M 738 M
Net cash 2020 326 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,28x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 16 009 M 2 477 M 2 476 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 5 122
Free-Float 77,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiang Rong Wang Chairman & General Manager
Lin Fu Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ren Yong Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tao Peng Independent Director
Fei Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEO GROUP CO., LTD.-21.78%2 477
IDEX CORPORATION13.42%17 228
GRACO INC.7.59%13 253
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.32.13%6 656
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION14.11%5 485
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.16.79%3 800