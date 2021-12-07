Log in
    LHC   KYG5463R1020

LEO HOLDINGS CORP. II

(LHC)
Leo II : Demand for Nursing Degrees Dropped In 2017, According To DMS Education Data

12/07/2021 | 02:52pm EST
Clearwater, FL - May 2, 2018-While the nursing shortage in the U.S. continues to plague communities across the country, new data reveals fewer consumers showed interest in pursuing advanced degrees in nursing in 2017. According to the 2018 Report on the State of Nursing Education Demand, published by Digital Media Solutions (DMS), demand for Nursing/Registered Nurse (RN, ASN, BSN, MSN) programs decreased last year. The report also found that nearly three-quarters of all consumers interested in nursing in 2017 inquired about bachelor's level programs.

For decades, the U.S. has been dealing with a nursing deficit amid an ever-complex and growing healthcare industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 15 percent from 2016 to 2026, with the fastest growth projected for roles that require more education.

The 2018 Report on the State of Nursing Education Demand, published by Digital Media Solutions, covers trends in inquiry generation and student acquisition activities of higher education nursing programs for the period of January 2016-December 2017.

Disclaimer

Digital Media Solutions Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 19:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,10 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 459 M 459 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lyndon Lea President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Darwent Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Codd Forst Chairman
Lori H. Bush Independent Director
Mary Ellen Minnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEO HOLDINGS CORP. II0.00%459
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)47.88%72 996
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.19%24 737
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA17.62%16 380
HAL TRUST23.63%13 901
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-0.22%12 894