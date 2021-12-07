Leo II : Demand for Nursing Degrees Dropped In 2017, According To DMS Education Data

Clearwater, FL - May 2, 2018-While the nursing shortage in the U.S. continues to plague communities across the country, new data reveals fewer consumers showed interest in pursuing advanced degrees in nursing in 2017. According to the 2018 Report on the State of Nursing Education Demand, published by Digital Media Solutions (DMS), demand for Nursing/Registered Nurse (RN, ASN, BSN, MSN) programs decreased last year. The report also found that nearly three-quarters of all consumers interested in nursing in 2017 inquired about bachelor's level programs.

For decades, the U.S. has been dealing with a nursing deficit amid an ever-complex and growing healthcare industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 15 percent from 2016 to 2026, with the fastest growth projected for roles that require more education.

The 2018 Report on the State of Nursing Education Demand, published by Digital Media Solutions, covers trends in inquiry generation and student acquisition activities of higher education nursing programs for the period of January 2016-December 2017.