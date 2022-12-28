Leoch International Technology : Battery Expect to Make More Cherished Memories with You in 20232022.12.26

Happy New Year to all of you!

Leoch would like to express its sincere gratitude for your support throughout the last year and all previous years at this special time. Every accomplishment completed by Leoch stems from your trust, backup, and inspiration.

Owing to recurring epidemics and complicated economic situations, the operating environment became extremely difficult in 2022. Leoch, on the other hand, has kept marching on and made significant strides through hard work. The expanded production series, growing revenue, newly constructed intelligent manufacturing park, and numerous awards and reputations achieved in the last year all demonstrate Leoch's increased ability to provide premium products and services to all suppliers and customers. For a better experience in getting to know us, Leoch has added a brand new lithium energy page to its official website, displaying comprehensive lithium solutions and new trends to you.

As the new year begins, Leoch will stay true to its mission, making every effort to meet the changeable market demands while seizing opportunities to move forward by providing more advanced and carbon-neutral solutions applied in network, transportation, motive, and lithium power.

Customers will always be prioritized in the pursuit of progress. In the coming year, Leoch expects to provide a reliable and innovative power supply continuously, collaborating with all partners to create a safer, greener, and better future.