  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Leocor Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LECR   CA52637G1063

LEOCOR GOLD INC.

(LECR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:34 2022-06-23 pm EDT
0.2800 CAD   -18.84%
06/23LEOCOR GOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis at April 30, 2022.
PU
06/23LEOCOR GOLD : Interim Financial Statements at April 30, 2022.
PU
06/23Leocor Gold Commences Drill Program on the Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland
AQ
Leocor Gold : Interim Financial Statements at April 30, 2022.

06/23/2022 | 10:46pm EDT
LEOCOR GOLD INC.

(formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

LEOCOR GOLD INC.

(formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash

7,333,507

9,180,858

Receivable

281,776

147,708

Prepaid expenses

58,424

33,906

7,673,707

9,362,472

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

6,877,162

5,854,912

14,550,869

15,217,384

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

21,847

409,880

Flow through share premium liability (Note 6)

46,652

225,046

68,499

634,926

Equity

Share capital (note 7)

16,796,574

16,515,472

Share-based payment reserve

1,746,920

1,746,920

Deficit

(4,061,124)

(3,679,934)

14,482,370

14,582,458

14,550,869

15,217,384

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 10)

Subsequent event (Note 11)

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on June 21, 2022:

Ob behalf of the Board:

"Alex Klenman"

"Alexander Stares"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

1

LEOCOR GOLD INC.

(formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Six months ended

Three months ended

April 30,

April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Audit fee

44,850

14,850

47,000

10,250

Consulting (Note 7)

175,995

30,000

70,000

15,000

Filing fee

28,401

30,980

15,379

14,648

Foreign exchange

1,156

232

948

2

Geological consulting

13,100

-

-

-

Investor relations

4,063

1,063

1,063

3,450

Legal fees

4,740

34,570

1,728

10,683

Marketing

99,087

7,500

84,712

7,500

Office and administration (Note 7)

66,791

35,255

33,277

17,579

Share based compensation (Note 7)

121,401

-

121,401

-

Operating expenses

559,584

162,385

375,508

79,112

OTHER ITEMS

Flow-through shares tax recovery (Note

178,394

-

3,167

-

6)

Loss on acquisition of subsidiary

-

2,326,036

-

-

Net loss

381,190

2,488,421

372,341

79,112

Basic and diluted loss per share

0.09

0.09

0.00

0.00

Weighted average number of common

54,088,736

27,883,826

54,244,069

29,793,685

shares outstanding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

2

LEOCOR GOLD INC.

(formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Number of

Share-based

common

Share

payment

Total

shares

capital

reserve

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

Balance, October 31, 2020

24,284,614

3,077,613

534,953

(1,234,102)

2,378,464

Shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary

4,750,001

2,375,000

-

-

2,375,000

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets

2,633,333

1,316,667

-

-

1,316,667

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

11,550

1,754

(598)

-

1,156

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,488,421)

(2,488,421)

Balance, April 30, 2021

31,679,498

6,771,034

534,355

(3,722,523)

3,582,866

Balance, October 31, 2021

53,878,069

16,515,472

1,746,920

(3,679,934)

14,582,458

Shares issued on exercise of options

366,000

281,102

(121,402)

-

159,700

Share based compensation

-

-

121,402

-

121,402

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(381,190)

(381,190)

Balance, April 30, 2022

54,244,069

16,796,574

1,746,920

(4,061,124)

14,482,370

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leocor Ventures Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 02:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
