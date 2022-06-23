Leocor Gold : Interim Financial Statements at April 30, 2022.
LEOCOR GOLD INC.
(formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
LEOCOR GOLD INC.
(formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
April 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
7,333,507
9,180,858
Receivable
281,776
147,708
Prepaid expenses
58,424
33,906
7,673,707
9,362,472
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
6,877,162
5,854,912
14,550,869
15,217,384
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
21,847
409,880
Flow through share premium liability (Note 6)
46,652
225,046
68,499
634,926
Equity
Share capital (note 7)
16,796,574
16,515,472
Share-based payment reserve
1,746,920
1,746,920
Deficit
(4,061,124)
(3,679,934)
14,482,370
14,582,458
14,550,869
15,217,384
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 10)
Subsequent event (Note 11)
Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on June 21, 2022:
Ob behalf of the Board:
"Alex Klenman"
"Alexander Stares"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
LEOCOR GOLD INC.
(formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Six months ended
Three months ended
April 30,
April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Audit fee
44,850
14,850
47,000
10,250
Consulting (Note 7)
175,995
30,000
70,000
15,000
Filing fee
28,401
30,980
15,379
14,648
Foreign exchange
1,156
232
948
2
Geological consulting
13,100
-
-
-
Investor relations
4,063
1,063
1,063
3,450
Legal fees
4,740
34,570
1,728
10,683
Marketing
99,087
7,500
84,712
7,500
Office and administration (Note 7)
66,791
35,255
33,277
17,579
Share based compensation (Note 7)
121,401
-
121,401
-
Operating expenses
559,584
162,385
375,508
79,112
OTHER ITEMS
Flow-through shares tax recovery (Note
178,394
-
3,167
-
6)
Loss on acquisition of subsidiary
-
2,326,036
-
-
Net loss
381,190
2,488,421
372,341
79,112
Basic and diluted loss per share
0.09
0.09
0.00
0.00
Weighted average number of common
54,088,736
27,883,826
54,244,069
29,793,685
shares outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
LEOCOR GOLD INC.
(formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Number of
Share-based
common
Share
payment
Total
shares
capital
reserve
Deficit
equity
$
$
$
$
Balance, October 31, 2020
24,284,614
3,077,613
534,953
(1,234,102)
2,378,464
Shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary
4,750,001
2,375,000
-
-
2,375,000
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets
2,633,333
1,316,667
-
-
1,316,667
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
11,550
1,754
(598)
-
1,156
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,488,421)
(2,488,421)
Balance, April 30, 2021
31,679,498
6,771,034
534,355
(3,722,523)
3,582,866
Balance, October 31, 2021
53,878,069
16,515,472
1,746,920
(3,679,934)
14,582,458
Shares issued on exercise of options
366,000
281,102
(121,402)
-
159,700
Share based compensation
-
-
121,402
-
121,402
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(381,190)
(381,190)
Balance, April 30, 2022
54,244,069
16,796,574
1,746,920
(4,061,124)
14,482,370
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
