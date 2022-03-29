Leocor Gold : Interim Financial Statements at January 31, 2022.
LEOCOR GOLD INC. (formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 AND 2021
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared byand are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interimconsolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim consolidatedfinancial statements by an entity'sauditor.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Expressed in Canadian Dollars
January 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
8,068,157
9,180,858
Receivable
267,653
147,708
Prepaid expenses
78,202
33,906
8,414,012
9,362,472
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
6,640,711
5,854,912
15,054,723
15,217,384
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
311,595
409,880
Flow through share premium liability (Note 6)
49,819
225,046
361,414
634,926
Equity
Share capital (note 7)
16,635,172
16,515,472
Share-based payment reserve
1,746,920
1,746,920
Deficit
(3,688,783)
(3,679,934)
14,693,309
14,582,458
15,054,723
15,217,384
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 10)
Subsequent event (Note 11)
1
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on March 25, 2022:Ob behalf of the Board:
"Alex Klenman"
"Alexander Stares"
Director
Director
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Three months ended January 31,
2022
2021
$
$
EXPENSES
Audit fee
(2,150)
4,600
Consulting
105,995
15,000
Filing fee
13,022
16,332
Foreign exchange
208
230
Investor relations
3,000
5,548
Legal fees
3,012
23,887
Marketing
14,375
-
Office and administration
33,514
17,676
Geological
13,100
-
Operating expenses
(184,076)
(83,273)
OTHER ITEMS
Flow-through shares tax recovery (Note 6)
175,227
-
Loss on acquisition of subsidiary
-
(2,326,036)
Net loss
(8,849)
(2,409,309)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.00)
(0.12)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
54,144,069
19,751,631
2
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
LEOCOR GOLD INC. (formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Number of
Share-based
common
Share
payment
Total
shares
capital
reserve
Deficit
equity
$
$
$
$
Balance, October 31, 2020
24,284,614
3,077,613
534,953
(1,234,102)
2,378,464
Shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary
4,750,001
2,375,000
-
-
2,375,000
Shares issued for exploration and
evaluation assets
133,333
66,667
-
-
66,667
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,409,309)
(2,409,309)
Balance, January 31, 2021
29,167,948
5,519,280
534,953
(3,643,411)
2,410,822
Balance, October 31, 2021
53,878,069
16,515,472
1,746,920
(3,679,934)
14,582,458
Exercise of options
266,000
119,700
-
-
119,700
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(8,849)
(8,849)
Balance, January 31, 2022
54,144,069
16,635,172
1,746,920
(3,688,783)
14,693,309
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
3
