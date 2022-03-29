Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Leocor Gold Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LECR   CA52637G1063

LEOCOR GOLD INC.

(LECR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leocor Gold : Interim Financial Statements at January 31, 2022.

03/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
LEOCOR GOLD INC. (formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 AND 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Expressed in Canadian Dollars

January 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash

8,068,157

9,180,858

Receivable

267,653

147,708

Prepaid expenses

78,202

33,906

8,414,012

9,362,472

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

6,640,711

5,854,912

15,054,723

15,217,384

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

311,595

409,880

Flow through share premium liability (Note 6)

49,819

225,046

361,414

634,926

Equity

Share capital (note 7)

16,635,172

16,515,472

Share-based payment reserve

1,746,920

1,746,920

Deficit

(3,688,783)

(3,679,934)

14,693,309

14,582,458

15,054,723

15,217,384

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 10)

Subsequent event (Note 11)

1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on March 25, 2022:Ob behalf of the Board:

"Alex Klenman"

"Alexander Stares"

Director

Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Three months ended January 31,

2022

2021

$

$

EXPENSES

Audit fee

(2,150)

4,600

Consulting

105,995

15,000

Filing fee

13,022

16,332

Foreign exchange

208

230

Investor relations

3,000

5,548

Legal fees

3,012

23,887

Marketing

14,375

-

Office and administration

33,514

17,676

Geological

13,100

-

Operating expenses

(184,076)

(83,273)

OTHER ITEMS

Flow-through shares tax recovery (Note 6)

175,227

-

Loss on acquisition of subsidiary

-

(2,326,036)

Net loss

(8,849)

(2,409,309)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.00)

(0.12)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

54,144,069

19,751,631

2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

LEOCOR GOLD INC. (formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Number of

Share-based

common

Share

payment

Total

shares

capital

reserve

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

Balance, October 31, 2020

24,284,614

3,077,613

534,953

(1,234,102)

2,378,464

Shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary

4,750,001

2,375,000

-

-

2,375,000

Shares issued for exploration and

evaluation assets

133,333

66,667

-

-

66,667

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,409,309)

(2,409,309)

Balance, January 31, 2021

29,167,948

5,519,280

534,953

(3,643,411)

2,410,822

Balance, October 31, 2021

53,878,069

16,515,472

1,746,920

(3,679,934)

14,582,458

Exercise of options

266,000

119,700

-

-

119,700

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(8,849)

(8,849)

Balance, January 31, 2022

54,144,069

16,635,172

1,746,920

(3,688,783)

14,693,309

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leocor Ventures Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 20:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
