Leocor Gold : Interim Financial Statements at January 31, 2022.

LEOCOR GOLD INC. (formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 AND 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Expressed in Canadian Dollars

January 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash 8,068,157 9,180,858 Receivable 267,653 147,708 Prepaid expenses 78,202 33,906 8,414,012 9,362,472 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5) 6,640,711 5,854,912 15,054,723 15,217,384 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 311,595 409,880 Flow through share premium liability (Note 6) 49,819 225,046 361,414 634,926 Equity Share capital (note 7) 16,635,172 16,515,472 Share-based payment reserve 1,746,920 1,746,920 Deficit (3,688,783) (3,679,934) 14,693,309 14,582,458 15,054,723 15,217,384 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Commitments (Note 10) Subsequent event (Note 11) 1 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on March 25, 2022:Ob behalf of the Board:

"Alex Klenman"

"Alexander Stares"

Director

Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Three months ended January 31,

2022 2021 $ $ EXPENSES Audit fee (2,150) 4,600 Consulting 105,995 15,000 Filing fee 13,022 16,332 Foreign exchange 208 230 Investor relations 3,000 5,548 Legal fees 3,012 23,887 Marketing 14,375 - Office and administration 33,514 17,676 Geological 13,100 - Operating expenses (184,076) (83,273) OTHER ITEMS Flow-through shares tax recovery (Note 6) 175,227 - Loss on acquisition of subsidiary - (2,326,036) Net loss (8,849) (2,409,309) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.00) (0.12) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 54,144,069 19,751,631 2 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

LEOCOR GOLD INC. (formerly Leocor Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Number of Share-based common Share payment Total shares capital reserve Deficit equity $ $ $ $ Balance, October 31, 2020 24,284,614 3,077,613 534,953 (1,234,102) 2,378,464 Shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary 4,750,001 2,375,000 - - 2,375,000 Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets 133,333 66,667 - - 66,667 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - (2,409,309) (2,409,309) Balance, January 31, 2021 29,167,948 5,519,280 534,953 (3,643,411) 2,410,822 Balance, October 31, 2021 53,878,069 16,515,472 1,746,920 (3,679,934) 14,582,458 Exercise of options 266,000 119,700 - - 119,700 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - (8,849) (8,849) Balance, January 31, 2022 54,144,069 16,635,172 1,746,920 (3,688,783) 14,693,309

