LEOCOR GOLD INC.

(LECR)
Leocor Gold : Shareholder Reports Updated Equity Interest in Leocor Gold Inc.

08/20/2020 | 05:48pm EDT
Shareholder Reports Updated Equity Interest in Leocor Gold Inc.


Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire -August 20, 2020-Etienne Moshevich(the 'Shareholder') announces that, on July 17, 2020, he sold an aggregate of 1,487,000 common shares (the 'Shares') of Leocor Gold Inc. (the 'Issuer') that were beneficially owned and controlled by him. The Issuer has a head office at Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T7. The disposition of the Shares took place in private transactions pursuant to share purchase agreements.

Prior to disposing the Shares, the Shareholder had beneficial ownership and control of 3,187,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 17.50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

Immediately after disposing the Shares, the Shareholder had beneficial ownership and control of 1,700,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 9.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. The disposition of the Shares was made for investment purposes.

A copy of the early warning report has been filed under the Issuer's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. You may also contact Etienne Moshevich in order to obtain a copy of the early warning report (604) 681-0084.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

Leocor Ventures Inc. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 21:47:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,17 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net cash 2019 0,47 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Klenman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zula Kropivnitski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Christopher Robert Cooper Independent Director
Wayne Newman Reid Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEOCOR GOLD INC.672.73%16
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION45.86%28 325
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED124.68%11 075
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED54.21%7 412
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.329.42%5 426
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED103.09%3 650
