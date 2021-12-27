Log in
Leofoo Development : Announcement of signing a construction contract with Taiwan Kumagai Co., Ltd. on behalf of Leofoo Development Co. Ltd. (the subsidiary)

12/27/2021 | 04:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/27 Time of announcement 17:01:56
Subject 
 Announcement of signing a construction contract
with Taiwan Kumagai Co., Ltd. on behalf of Leofoo
Development Co. Ltd. (the subsidiary)
Date of events 2021/12/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Construction Contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Non-related Party
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
1)Total Contract Amount: New Taiwanese Dollars
$1,924,000,000
2)Contract Period: 52 months commencing from start the
demolition project
3) Limitation Clause: None
4) Other Important Agreed Matters: None
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Reconstruction Plan
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
Reconsturction Plan
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/27
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/27
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Leofoo Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
