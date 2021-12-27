Leofoo Development : Changes in the entrusted construction contract signed by Leofoo Development Co.Ltd.and agreed by the Board on March 11,2020
12/27/2021 | 04:17am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/27
Time of announcement
17:01:37
Subject
Changes in the entrusted construction contract
signed by Leofoo Development Co.Ltd.and agreed by the
Board on March 11,2020
Date of events
2021/12/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Contract to engage others to build on
its own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Leofoo Development Co. Ltd. (100% owned by the Company)
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
1) The land is registered under the Taipei branch at
Leofoo Hotel Building based on Statute for Expediting
Reconstruction of Urban Unsafe and Old Buildings.
Leofoo Development Co, Ltd.is the construction
management company.
2) Contract Period: From the contract sign-off date to
construction completion and closing date
3) Limitation Clause: None
4) Other Important Agreed Matters: The construction
contract amount is about New Taiwanese Dolloars
$2,100,000,000
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Reconstruction Plan
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
Related party
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/27
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/27
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Leofoo Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:16:01 UTC.