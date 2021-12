Leofoo Development : Changes in the entrusted construction contract signed by Leofoo Development Co.Ltd.and agreed by the Board on March 11,2020

Statement

1.Type of contract:Contract to engage others to build on its own land 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: Leofoo Development Co. Ltd. (100% owned by the Company) 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: 1) The land is registered under the Taipei branch at Leofoo Hotel Building based on Statute for Expediting Reconstruction of Urban Unsafe and Old Buildings. Leofoo Development Co, Ltd.is the construction management company. 2) Contract Period: From the contract sign-off date to construction completion and closing date 3) Limitation Clause: None 4) Other Important Agreed Matters: The construction contract amount is about New Taiwanese Dolloars $2,100,000,000 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Reconstruction Plan 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: Related party 11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/27 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2021/12/27 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA