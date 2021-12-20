Leofoo Development : Financial information on liquid assets and loans for November 2021.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/19 2.Cause of occurrence:Update financial information on liquid assets and loans. 3.Financial information date:2021/11 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):174646 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):383500 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):1089167 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0 12.Countermeasures:NA 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA