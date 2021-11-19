Leofoo Development : Financial information on liquid assets and loans for October 2021.
11/19/2021 | 02:13am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
15:06:38
Subject
Financial information on liquid assets and loans for
October 2021.
Date of events
2021/11/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/19
2.Cause of occurrence:Update financial information on liquid assets and loans.
3.Financial information date:2021/10
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):158104
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):402000
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):717750
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:NA
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Leofoo Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 07:12:00 UTC.