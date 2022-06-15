Leofoo Development : The company was invited to participate the online investor conference held by Taishin Securities Co.,Ltd.
Provided by: LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online institutional investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company was invited to
participate the online investor conference held by Taishin Securities
Co., Ltd. to debrief the company's operating results and outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
