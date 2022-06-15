Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Leofoo Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2705   TW0002705001

LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2705)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
18.80 TWD   -1.05%
06:43aLEOFOO DEVELOPMENT : The company was invited to participate the online investor conference held by Taishin Securities Co.,Ltd.
PU
05/30LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT : The Important Resolutions made by LEOFOO's Annual Regular Shareholders' Meeting of 2022.
PU
05/13Leofoo Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leofoo Development : The company was invited to participate the online investor conference held by Taishin Securities Co.,Ltd.

06/15/2022 | 06:43am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 18:26:36
Subject 
 The company was invited to participate the online
investor conference held by Taishin Securities Co.,Ltd.
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
  Online institutional investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company was invited to
  participate the online investor conference held by Taishin Securities
  Co., Ltd. to debrief the company's operating results and outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Leofoo Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 257 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net income 2021 -277 M -9,33 M -9,33 M
Net Debt 2021 8 618 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 597 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,88x
EV / Sales 2021 9,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Leofoo Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Shih Chuang General Manager
Chien Li Chen Chief Financial Officer
Tsun Che Chuang Chairman
Heng Yi Liu Independent Director
Kun Ming Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.7.12%121
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP-0.57%1 645
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.-5.01%1 257
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD16.02%558
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-10.67%189
PIERRE & VACANCES-5.66%63