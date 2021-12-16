Log in
    2705   TW0002705001

LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2705)
Leofoo Development : The company will attend online institutional investor conference invited by Taishin Securities Co.,Ltd.

12/16/2021 | 03:39am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/16 Time of announcement 16:28:25
Subject 
 The company will attend online institutional
investor conference invited by Taishin Securities Co.,Ltd.
Date of events 2021/12/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online institutional investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Report
on a brief overview of the company's operational and
financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Leofoo Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
