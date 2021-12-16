Leofoo Development : The company will attend online institutional investor conference invited by Taishin Securities Co.,Ltd.
12/16/2021 | 03:39am EST
Provided by: LEOFOO DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/16
Time of announcement
16:28:25
Subject
The company will attend online institutional
investor conference invited by Taishin Securities Co.,Ltd.
Date of events
2021/12/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online institutional investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Report
on a brief overview of the company's operational and
financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Leofoo Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:38:01 UTC.