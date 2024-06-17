Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced that effective immediately, Mark Joseph Leon has retired from his role as Director of LFL. Mark has been a fixture at Leon's for decades, having served in many roles, including President from 1989 to 2002, Chief Executive Officer from 1993 to 2005, Vice Chairman from 2002 to 2005, Chairman from 2005 to 2023, and most recently as Chairman Emeritus since the beginning of 2024. Mark has also been a member of the Board of Directors for 30 years. We will miss Mark's extensive knowledge and thoughtful guidance, and wish him well in the next chapter of his life.

The Board of Directors has appointed Lewis Mark Leon to fill the vacant Board of Director position. Lewis has been around LFL all of his life, but joined the Company on a full-time basis in 2005. He served in the role of Marketing Manager for many years before accepting the title of Associate Vice President of Marketing for the Leon's Division. Lewis was promoted to the position of President of the Leon's Division on May 12, 2023.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 300 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

