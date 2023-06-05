Advanced search
    DRS   US52661A1088

LEONARDO DRS, INC.

(DRS)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-06-01
15.50 USD   +1.11%
DRS RADA Technologies Awarded Contract by Israeli Ministry of Defense to Supply Leading Tactical Radar Systems
Leonardo DRS Set to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes
Leonardo Drs : FORM SD- Conflict Minerals Report 2022
DRS RADA Technologies Awarded Contract by Israeli Ministry of Defense to Supply Leading Tactical Radar Systems

06/05/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq and TASE: DRS) announced today that its DRS RADA Technologies business unit has been selected to provide the Israeli Ministry of Defense with advanced mobile radars providing additional capabilities to defend against a range of emerging regional threats.

The company will produce and deliver the radars to support existing Israeli Defense Force (IDF) air surveillance and early warning capabilities. These advanced systems are proven throughout the IDF and with allied military forces around the world.

“We are extremely proud to continue our support of the IDF by supplying these advanced, lifesaving capabilities,” said Dubi Sella, senior vice president and general manager of the company’s DRS RADA Technologies business unit. “This award is yet another opportunity to take part in safeguarding our skies, communities and servicemen and women across Israel.”

The company’s DRS RADA Technologies business unit (formerly known as "RADA") is a global leader in developing highly mobile tactical radar systems. They are widely used across the IDF, U.S. and allied militaries to protect vehicles and warfighters from a range of current and emerging aerial and land-based hostile fire threats. Missions for these systems include active protection systems; mobile short range air defense; counter-rocket, artillery, mortar; counter-UAS missions; critical infrastructure protection, and border surveillance.

The radars will be built in the business unit’s production site located in Beit Shean, Israel.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 777 M - -
Net income 2023 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 040 M 4 040 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 19,2%
Managers and Directors
William J. Lynn Chairman & Chief Executive officer
Michael D. Dippold Senior Vice President & Corporate Controller
Philip Perconti Chief Technology Officer
John A. Baylouny VP, GM-Land Systems & Advanced ISR Businesses
David W. Carey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO DRS, INC.24.41%4 040
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.80%140 095
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.58%115 101
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.65%67 400
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.73%57 259
BAE SYSTEMS PLC10.09%35 802
