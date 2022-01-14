Log in
    DRS   US52661A1088

LEONARDO DRS, INC.

(DRS)
Leonardo DRS : 260M contracts will see Leonardo play core role in E-scan radar for German and Spanish Typhoons

01/14/2022 | 05:02am EST
Leonardo, which leads the development and delivery of the Typhoon's ECRS Mk0 and ECRS Mk2 radars, will also deliver R&D work as well as key antenna, processor and APSC components for the HENSOLDT-led ECRS Mk1

Leonardo has announced that it has signed over €260M of contracts with HENSOLDT which will see the company playing a key role in the development and delivery of the Eurofighter Typhoon's ECRS Mk1 (European Common Radar System Mk1) E-scan radar, ordered by Germany and Spain. Leonardo will conduct development work on new wideband capabilities and provide core parts of the new radar's antenna, APSC (Antenna Power Supply & Control) and its processor.

Leonardo is already the design authority for the ECRS Mk0 E-scan radar ordered by Kuwait and Qatar, the design of which underpins the ECRS Mk1, and is the design authority for the UK-led ECRS Mk2 radar.

HENSOLDT is the design authority for the ECRS Mk1 radar, while Airbus Defence & Space will integrate the radar onto the Eurofighter Typhoon. Leonardo, drawing on its leadership of the EuroRADAR consortium that produces the ECRS Mk0, is providing enablers to HENSOLDT to assume the leadership role for the ECRS Mk1, bolstering Germany's onshore combat air capabilities. The close collaboration on this project is representative of the strong wider partnership between the two defence electronics powerhouses.

The German and Spanish ECRS Mk1 radar introduces a digital multi-channel receiver and new wideband transmit receive modules, enhancing Mk0 capability. In addition to the production of core antenna, APSC and processor components, HENSOLDT has contracted Leonardo to perform development work on wideband capabilities that will exploit these new receiver and transmit receive modules to boost the ECRS Mk1's detection range and accuracy. The first ECRS Mk1 radar is expected to be produced in 2025.

Leonardo will deliver modules for the ECRS Mk1 from its sites in Nerviano, Edinburgh, Campi Bisenzio and Palermo.

Leonardo is also leading the design of the ECRS Mk2, a new variant being developed in partnership with BAE Systems featuring a multi-function-array. Development of the ECRS Mk2 has been funded by the UK and is being supported by Italy through the ECRS Mk2 Industrial Joint Team.

Leonardo DRS Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 778 M - -
Net income 2020 85,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 331 M 3 331 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 22,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO DRS, INC.0.00%0
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.39%137 265
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.75%100 712
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION2.19%63 036
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.66%58 916
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.21%43 680