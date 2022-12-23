Advanced search
    DRS   US52661A1088

LEONARDO DRS, INC.

(DRS)
Leonardo DRS Announces Appointment of Dr. Reginald Brothers to Board of Directors
BU
12/21Leonardo Drs, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/15Baird Initiates Leonardo DRS at Outperform Rating With $19 Price Target
MT
Leonardo DRS Announces Appointment of Dr. Reginald Brothers to Board of Directors

12/23/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today the appointment of Dr. Louis Reginald “Reggie” Brothers to the company’s Board of Directors. His appointment will be effective on January 1, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005166/en/

Dr. Reginald "Reggie" Brothers (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Reginald "Reggie" Brothers (Photo: Business Wire)

As a member of the board with expertise in advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, advanced networking, and cyber security, as well as notable business and financial acumen, Dr. Brothers has been assigned to the Company’s Audit Committee.

“We are very pleased to have Reggie join our Board of Directors. His wealth of experience in cutting-edge technology sectors supporting solutions to government and business leaders will be invaluable to provide key guidance to DRS as it focuses on the most critical needs of the Department of Defense,” said Bill Lynn, Chairman and CEO of Leonardo DRS.

Dr. Brothers currently serves as an Operating Partner at AE Industrial Partners, bringing over 25 years of experience in the defense, government services and technology industries. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of AE Industrial Partners portfolio companies: American Pacific Corporation and Redwire.

Prior to joining AE Industrial Partners in 2022, Dr. Brothers served as the CEO of BigBear.ai. He also held successive executive roles as the CTO of Peraton and a Principal with The Chertoff Group.

Prior to that, he served as Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, having been confirmed by the U.S. Senate in April 2014. From 2011 to 2014, Dr. Brothers served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research at the Department of Defense. Over the course of his career, he has held senior roles at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, BAE Systems, Draper Laboratory, Envoy Networks and MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

Dr. Brothers has been awarded five patents and the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service. Dr. Brothers is a member of the Department of the Air Force Science Advisory Board, a Distinguished Fellow of the Georgetown University Center for Security and Emerging Technology, a member of the MIT Lincoln Laboratory Advisory Board, a member of the MIT Visiting Committee for Sponsored Research and a Trustee of Riverside Research.

“I am excited to begin my position on the Board of Directors of Leonardo DRS and work with an innovative team that is in position to deliver pioneering technologies that will help shape the battlefield of the future,” said Dr. Brothers. “This company has set a clear strategic path for organic growth though innovation while identifying accretive companies that will add to its advanced technology development for U.S. and allied forces

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
