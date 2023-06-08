Advanced search
    DRS   US52661A1088

LEONARDO DRS, INC.

(DRS)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-06-06
16.06 USD   +0.37%
04:02pLeonardo DRS Awarded $94 Million Contract for Advanced Infrared Weapon Sights for Army Snipers
BU
06/07Leonardo DRS, Inc. Approves the Amendment to the Company’s Charter to Reflect New DGCL Provisions Regarding Officer Exculpation
CI
06/05DRS RADA Technologies Awarded Contract by Israeli Ministry of Defense to Supply Leading Tactical Radar Systems
BU
Leonardo DRS Awarded $94 Million Contract for Advanced Infrared Weapon Sights for Army Snipers

06/08/2023
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has received a new contract to produce its next-generation infrared weapon sights for U.S. Army infantry snipers. The firm-fixed-price contract from the Army’s Contracting Command is valued at more than $94 million over five years.

Under the contract, Leonardo DRS will produce the advanced system known as the Family of Weapon Sights – Sniper, Improved Night / Day Observation Device Block III. The advanced infrared weapon sight is designed for sniper or reconnaissance operators that require extended range target detection and identification, observation of environmental indicators, and a capability to track bullet trajectory.

“We are proud to provide this technology to ensure soldiers have the most advanced systems available,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business. “We have a long history of supplying the Army with advanced electro-optic and infrared technologies, and this award highlights our customer trust in our market-leading Family of Weapon Sights.”

At the core of the technology is decades of Leonardo DRS experience in the micro-cooled infrared weapon systems field. The Family of Weapon Sights-Sniper employs a passive, micro-cooled, mid-wave infrared technology designed to provide the user with large-format imagery to maximize the effectiveness of the mission.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 775 M - -
Net income 2023 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 186 M 4 186 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 19,2%
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO DRS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,06 $
Average target price 17,33 $
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Lynn Chairman & Chief Executive officer
Michael D. Dippold Senior Vice President & Corporate Controller
Philip Perconti Chief Technology Officer
John A. Baylouny VP, GM-Land Systems & Advanced ISR Businesses
David W. Carey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO DRS, INC.25.67%4 186
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.31%143 755
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.73%116 939
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.87%68 845
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.03%58 652
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.38%35 454
