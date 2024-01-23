Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced that it has launched the Stretto family of high-precision lasers, a next-generation system with unparalleled performance covering the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared spectrum. The technology is designed to bring a range of new benefits to quantum information science, including computing, sensing, timing and networking. Stretto lasers are designed to bring the reliability and adaptability required for cutting-edge quantum applications and are engineered as a versatile product platform, enabling expansion across a broad wavelength range while maintaining a uniform footprint and interface.

This design enables scientific discovery while facilitating scalability in quantum information science applications and ensuring seamless OEM integration without the need for extensive redesigns. In the rapidly evolving field of quantum technology, Stretto stands out with its resistance to temperature and pressure fluctuations, and an extensive mode-hop-free tuning range. It epitomizes the fusion of advanced engineering and adaptability, making it an indispensable tool for quantum sensors, clocks, and computing systems.