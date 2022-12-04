Leonardo DRS : Initial Details relating to Directors and Senior Management 12/04/2022 | 06:07am EST Send by mail :

The table below sets forth the name and ages of the directors and executive officers of the company as of November 28, 2022, as well as the position(s) and office(s) with the Company held by those individuals. A summary of the background and experience of each of those individuals is set forth after the table. Name Age Position(s) William J. Lynn III 68 Chief Executive Officer and Chairman David W. Carey* 77 Lead Independent Director General George W. Casey, Jr. (Ret.) 73 Director Kenneth J. Krieg* 61 Director Peter A. Marino* 80 Director Philip A. Odeen* 86 Director Frances F. Townsend* 60 Director Gail Baker 60 Director Mary E. Gallagher 56 Director Eric Salzman 55 Director John A. Baylouny 60 Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Michael D. Dippold 41 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Mark A. Dorfman 48 Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary Sally A. Wallace 55 Executive Vice President, Business Operations Directors William J. Lynn III Mr. Lynn has been a director since 2012 and has been our Chief Executive Officer since January 2012. Mr. Lynn also serves as chairman of our board. Prior to joining DRS in January 2012, Mr. Lynn served as the 30th United States Deputy Secretary of Defense from 2009 to 2011. From 2002 to 2009, Mr. Lynn was Senior Vice President of Government Operations and Strategy at the Raytheon Company. In this position, he directed strategic planning, oversaw merger and acquisition activities and supervised government relations. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) from 1997 to 2001. From 1993 to 1997, he led strategic planning for DoD as Director of Program Analysis and Evaluation. Mr. Lynn worked for Senator Ted Kennedy as counsel to the Senate Armed Services Committee from 1987 to 1993. Mr. Lynn is a member of the boards of Accenture Federal Services, the United Service Organizations, the Atlantic Council, the Marshall Legacy Institute and the Center for a New American Security. He has been recognized for numerous professional and service contributions, including four DoD Distinguished Public Service medals and the Distinguished Civilian Service Award from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. A graduate of Dartmouth College, Mr. Lynn holds a law degree 2 from Cornell Law School and a master's degree from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. Mr. Lynn brings to the board his extensive experience in national security, both in government and in industry. David W. Carey Mr. Carey has been a director since 2009, and a member of our Audit Committee since 2012. Mr. Carey also serves as lead independent director. Since 2008, Mr. Carey has operated a consulting practice providing business development and strategic advice to U.S. and foreign firms engaged in defense and intelligence electronics. From 2005 to 2008, he was an Executive Director with Blackbird Technologies Inc., and from 2001 to 2005 served as Vice President, Information Assurance for Oracle Corporation where he built and directed Oracle's Information Assurance Center. Prior to 2001, Mr. Carey held several senior positions during a 32-year career at the Central Intelligence Agency including serving as Executive Director. In this capacity, he oversaw all of the Agency's strategic planning, budgetary, procurement, financial, logistics and research and development activities as well as day-to-day operations. In addition to serving on the board of DRS, Mr. Carey serves on the boards of OnPoint Consulting, Inc., Informatica Federal Operations Corp., and the CIA Officers Memorial Foundation Board. He previously served on the boards of ImageWare Systems, Inc. from 2006 to 2020 and Qinetiq North America from 2014 to 2019, and on the advisory board of Recorded Future Inc. from 2011 to 2019. Mr. Carey is a graduate of Cornell University and the University of Delaware. We consider Mr. Carey's experience in key operational and leadership positions dealing with critical national security threats and challenges as a significant asset to our board. Mr. Carey is a proxy holder and was appointed to our board in accordance with the proxy agreement. General George W. Casey, Jr. (Ret.) Gen. Casey has been a director since 2020. Gen. Casey is a published author, and currently serves as a Distinguished Senior Lecturer of Leadership at the SC Johnson College of Business, Cornell University, and as the Rice Family Professor of Practice at the Korbel School, University of Denver. He has lectured on leadership internationally at business schools and to numerous organizations, including Coca-Cola, Caterpillar, the National Australian Bank, Amazon, TDAmeritrade, Pentagon Federal Credit Union and General Electric. Before joining DRS, Gen. Casey served 41-years in the U.S. Army including from 2007 to 2011 as the 36th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army where he led arguably the world's largest and most complex organization with over 1.1 million personnel and an annual budget of over $200 billion. From 2004 to 2007 he commanded the Multi-National Force - Iraq, a coalition of more than 30 countries, and in that role worked to build-up Iraqi security institutions while battling an insurgency and sectarian violence. 3 Gen. Casey also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the United Service Organizations, and serves as a member of the board of CZ-US Holdings, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, and the Center for Global Development. In addition, he serves as a member of the board of advisors for Streetshares, RallyPoint, Techwerks and Sarcos. Gen. Casey holds a master's degree in international relations from Denver University. Gen. Casey brings to the board a deep knowledge of the military and a demonstrated history of leadership in the armed forces, academia, the non-profit sector and industry. Kenneth J. Krieg Mr. Krieg has been a director since 2008. Mr. Krieg serves as the head of Samford Global Strategies, an advisory and consulting practice which he founded in 2007. Since 2010, Mr. Krieg has also held the position of Executive in Residence with Renaissance Strategic Advisors, one of the leading consultancies supporting premier firms in the aerospace, defense, space, intelligence and government services industry. From 2001 to 2007, Mr. Krieg served in several positions within the DoD, including as the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics from 2005 to 2007 where he had overall responsibility for the DoD's procurement, research and development programs. Prior to joining the DoD, he spent 11 years working for the International Paper Company, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of the Office and Consumer Papers Division. Mr. Krieg currently serves as lead independent director with BWX Technologies, Inc. and also serves as a member of the board of Sparton Corporation. He has previously served on the boards of Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc., API Technologies Corp. and Logistics Management Institute. Mr. Krieg has a bachelor of arts degree in history from Davidson College and a master's degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Mr. Krieg has significant experience overseeing major research, development and procurement programs for the DoD. His background provides our board with valuable insight into acquisition priorities and considerations of the U.S. government and he has significant experience in FOCI mitigation and public company governance. Mr. Krieg is a proxy holder and was appointed to our board in accordance with the proxy agreement. Peter A. Marino Mr. Marino has been a director, chair of our Government Security Committee and member of our Audit Committee since 2012. Since 1999, Mr. Marino has operated a sole proprietorship as a private consultant for government and industry on defense and intelligence issues. His clients have included the DoD, Department of Homeland Security, CIA, the Director of National Intelligence and both small and large defense and aerospace companies. From 1996 to 1999, he was CEO and President of Firearms Training Systems, from 1991 to 1996 was Senior VP E-Systems, Inc., from 1988 to 1991 was President and Chief Operating Officer of Fairchild Industries, Inc., and from 1986 to 1988 was President and Chief Operating Office of Lockheed Electronics. Prior to that, Mr. Marino served in several positions with the CIA from technical officer and manager responsible for the design of electronic, mechanical 4 and communications equipment, to senior executive official with responsibility for the support of worldwide technical operations of people and equipment for the Directorate of Operations. Mr. Marino currently serves on the boards of QTS Realty Trust, Inc., System & Technology Research, Inmarsat US and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., as well as several government and non-profit advisory boards. He previously served on the board of Engility Corporation from 2015 to 2018. Mr. Marino has a bachelor of science degree in physics from Rollins College, and a master's degree from Pennsylvania State University. He also previously served as a Senior Executive Fellow at Harvard University. Mr. Marino's broad experience in leadership roles in the defense industry and intelligence community help him bring a valuable perspective to our board. Mr. Marino is a proxy holder and was appointed to our board in accordance with the proxy agreement. Frances F. Townsend Ms. Townsend has been a director and chair of our Compensation Committee since 2009. Presently, she is working as the EVP of Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Activision Blizzard. From 2010-2020, Ms. Townsend worked at MacAndrews & Forbes Inc. and concluded her tenure there as Vice Chairman, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer. Before that she was Executive Vice President for Worldwide Government, Legal and Business Affairs working across MacAndrew's portfolio companies focusing on international, legal, compliance and business development issues. Since 2016, Ms. Townsend has also been an on-air senior national security analyst for CBS News. From April 2009 to October 2010, Ms. Townsend was a corporate partner with the law firm of Baker Botts, LLP. Prior to that, Ms. Townsend served as Assistant to President George W. Bush for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism and chaired the Homeland Security Council from 2004 to 2008. She also served as Deputy National Security Advisor for Combatting Terrorism from May 2003 to May 2004. Ms. Townsend also spent 13 years at the U.S. Department of Justice under the administrations of President George H. W. Bush, President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush. Ms. Townsend currently serves as a director with Chubb Limited, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. She previously served on the boards of SciPlay Corporation (2019 to 2020), Scientific Games Corporation (2010 to 2020), and Western Union (2013 to 2020). Ms. Townsend serves on several nonprofit boards including the Council on Foreign Relations, the Atlantic Council, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the McCain Institute and the New York City Police Foundation. Ms. Townsend received a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a bachelor of science degree in psychology from American University. She also received a juris doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law. Ms. Townsend brings to our board a deep understanding of national security issues and broad experience providing strategic advice in law, business and government. Ms. Townsend is a proxy holder and was appointed to our board in accordance with the proxy agreement. 5 Gail Baker Ms. Baker has been a member of our board since April 2021. Ms. Baker served as the President, Aftermarket services for Collins Aerospace from 2019 until her retirement in 2020. In this role, she led the worldwide commercial and military aftermarket business and customer service organizations, and her responsibilities included customer-tailored solutions, long-term aftermarket programs, spares planning and delivery, asset management, technical and strategic planning and management of 14 global maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities. From 2017 to 2019, Ms. Baker served as the President, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Space Systems at Collins Aerospace. From 2015 to 2017, she served as the Vice President, Air Management Systems, European Entities and Aftermarket for UTC Aerospace Systems, a predecessor of Collins Aerospace. From 2011 to 2015 she also served as the President, Aerospace Customers and Business Development for UTC Aerospace Systems. Prior to that she held executive roles in engineering and customer management. Ms. Baker is the executive chair for the audit committee on the board of directors for the Hartford Bishops Foundation, Inc., a non-profit entity providing services throughout Hartford, New Haven and Litchfield Counties in Connecticut. Ms. Baker received her bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Ms. Baker brings to the board valuable experience in key business and operational leadership roles within the defense industry. Mary E. Gallagher Ms. Gallagher has been a member of our board since April 2021. Ms. Gallagher served as Chief Financial Officer for Wheels Up, a membership-based private aviation company, from 2016 to 2018. From 2004 to 2016, Ms. Gallagher held a variety of top financial roles at United Technologies Corporation (now Raytheon Technologies Corporation), a global leader in aerospace and building technologies, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Sikorsky Aircraft from November 2013 through June 2016. From 1996 to 2004, Ms. Gallagher served as the Vice President Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Olin Corporation, a global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. Prior to joining Olin, Ms. Gallagher spent nine years with KPMG in various positions in the audit, mergers/acquisitions, consulting and training groups. Ms. Gallagher also serves as a director of Novaria Group, and as a director and Chair of the audit committee for both American Outdoor Brands and IronNet, Inc. Ms. Gallagher graduated from the University of Vermont in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in accounting and earned her masters of business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2008. Ms. Gallagher is a Certified Public Accountant in New York, with extensive financial leadership roles and knowledge within the defense industry.

