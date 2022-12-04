Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Leonardo DRS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRS   US52661A1088

LEONARDO DRS, INC.

(DRS)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-12-01
9.710 USD   +0.73%
06:07aLeonardo Drs : Initial Details relating to Directors and Senior Management
PU
06:07aLeonardo Drs : Initial Memorandum and Articles Report
PU
11/30RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.(NasdaqGS:DRS) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leonardo DRS : Initial Details relating to Major Shareholders

12/04/2022 | 06:07am EST
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (the "company")

Major beneficial Shareholders as of November 28, 2022.

A majority of the shares of our common stock are owned by Leonardo U.S. Holding, LLC ("US Holding"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.

The following table sets forth information as of November 28, 2022 with respect to the ownership of our common stock by each person known to own beneficially more than five percent of our common stock, including the selling stockholder.

The amounts and percentages of shares beneficially owned are reported on the basis of regulations of the SEC governing the determination of beneficial ownership of securities. Under SEC rules, a person is deemed to be a "beneficial owner" of a security if that person has or shares voting power or investment power, which includes the power to dispose of or to direct the disposition of such security. A person is also deemed to be a beneficial owner of any securities of which that person has a right to acquire beneficial ownership within 60 days. Securities that can be so acquired are deemed to be outstanding for purposes of computing such person's ownership percentage, but not for purposes of computing any other person's percentage. Under these rules, more than one person may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the same securities, and a person may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of securities as to which such person has no economic interest.

Except as otherwise indicated in these footnotes, each of the beneficial owners listed has, to our knowledge, sole voting and investment power with respect to the indicated shares of common stock.

Name of Beneficial Shareholders (computed pursuant to SEC rules)

Number of shares

Percentage

Owned

of class (%)

Leonardo S.p.A1

210,445,073

80.5%

1 Leonardo S.p.A., as the parent of US Holding beneficially owns all shares of our common stock owned of record by US Holding. Leonardo S.p.A. is a public company with shares listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. The address of Leonardo S.p.A. is Piazza Monte Grappa n. 4, 00195 Rome, Italy.

Disclaimer

Leonardo DRS Inc. published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 11:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
