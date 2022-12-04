Leonardo DRS : Initial Memorandum and Articles Report 12/04/2022 | 06:07am EST Send by mail :

Exhibit 3.2 FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS of LEONARDO DRS, INC. (hereinafter, the "Corporation") (adopted as of November 28, 2022) ARTICLE I OFFICES Section 1. Registered Office. The registered office of the Corporation in the State of Delaware, as set forth in the Corporation's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation (the "Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation"), shall be established and maintained initially at 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, County of New Castle, Delaware. The name of the registered agent of the Corporation at such address is Corporation Service Company. Section 2. Other Offices. The Corporation may also have offices at such other places both within and without the State of Delaware as the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the "Board of Directors") may from time to time determine or as the business of the Corporation may require. ARTICLE II STOCKHOLDERS Section 1. Place of Meetings. Meetings of the stockholders for the election of directors or for any other purpose shall be held at such place, either within or without the State of Delaware, as shall be designated from time to time by the Board of Directors and stated in the notice of the meeting or in a duly executed waiver of notice thereof. Section 2. Annual Meetings. The annual meeting of stockholders shall be on an annual basis, at such date, time and place as shall be designated from time to time by the Board of Directors and stated in the notice of the meeting or in a duly executed waiver thereof, at which meeting the stockholders shall elect a Board of Directors by a plurality vote, and transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting. The Board of Directors may postpone, reschedule or cancel the annual meeting of stockholders previously scheduled by the Board of Directors. Section 3. Special Meetings. Special meetings of stockholders, for any purpose or purposes, shall be called as provided in the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. Section 4. Notice of Meetings. Whenever stockholders are required or permitted to take any action at a meeting, written notice of an annual meeting or special meeting stating the place, date, and hour of the meeting and in the case of a special meeting, the purpose or purposes for which the meeting is called, shall be given not less than twenty days before the date of the meeting to each stockholder entitled to vote at such meeting. Section 5. Quorum. Except as otherwise required by law, the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation or these Bylaws, the holders of a majority of the capital stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote thereat, present in person or represented by -2- proxy, shall constitute a quorum at all meetings of the stockholders for the transaction of business. If, however, such quorum shall not be present or represented at any meeting of the stockholders, the stockholders entitled to vote thereat, present in person or represented by proxy, shall have power to adjourn the meeting from time to time, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until a quorum shall be present or represented. Section 6. Voting. Except as otherwise required by applicable law or as otherwise provided in these Bylaws or the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, any questions brought before any meeting of stockholders shall be decided by a majority vote of the number of shares entitled to vote, present in person or represented by proxy. Such votes may be cast in person or by proxy, but no proxy shall be voted on or after three years from its date, unless such proxy provides for a longer period. Section 7. Action by Consent. During the longer of (x) the period (the "Effective Proxy Period") in which the Corporation operates under the Proxy Agreement (as such agreement may be as amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time, the "Proxy Agreement") by and between the Corporation, the proxy holders named therein and their appointed successors (the "Proxy Holders"), Leonardo US Holding, Inc. ("US Holding"), Leonardo - Societa per azioni ("Leonardo S.p.A.") and the United States Department of Defense, as amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time ("DoD"), and (y) the period (the "Reporting Period) during which Leonardo S.p.A. is required under International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union, to consolidate the financial statements of the Corporation with its financial results, and continuing until such time as Leonardo S.p.A. has published its audited annual financial statements for the last period during which such consolidation applies, any action required to be taken at any annual or special meeting of stockholders, or any action which may be taken at any annual or special meeting of such stockholders, may be taken without a meeting, without prior notice and without a vote, if a consent in writing, setting forth the action to be so taken, shall be signed by the holders of outstanding stock having not less than the minimum number of votes that would be necessary to authorize or take such action at a meeting at which all shares entitled to vote thereon were present and voted and shall be delivered (by hand or by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested) to the Corporation. Prompt notice of the taking of the corporate action without a meeting by less than unanimous written consent shall be given to those stockholders who have not consented in writing. After the termination of the Effective Proxy Period and the Reporting Period, any action required or permitted to be taken at any annual meeting or special meeting of stockholders must be effected at a duly called annual meeting or special meeting of the stockholders and may not be taken by written consent of the stockholders. Section 8. Advance Notice of Stockholder Nominees for Director and Other Stockholder Proposals. (i) At any annual meeting of stockholders, only such nominations of persons for election to the Board of Directors shall be made, and only such other business shall -3- be conducted or considered, as have been properly brought before the meeting. To be properly brought before an annual meeting, nominations of persons for election or re-election to the Board of Directors or other business must be (A) specified in the notice of meeting (or any supplement thereto) given by or at the direction of the Board of Directors; (B) otherwise properly brought before the meeting by or at the direction of the Board of Directors; (C) as provided in the Proxy Agreement; or (D) otherwise properly brought before the meeting by a stockholder in accordance with clauses (ii), (iii) and (iv) of this Section 8(a) (this clause (D) being the exclusive means for a stockholder to bring nominations or other business before an annual meeting of stockholders, other than business properly included in the Corporation's proxy materials pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")). The provisions of this Section 8(a) and the following Section 8(b) apply to all nominations of persons for election to the Board of Directors and other business proposed to be brought before a meeting. For nominations of any person for election or re-election to the Board of Directors or other business to be properly brought before an annual meeting by a stockholder (A) the stockholder must have given timely notice thereof in writing to the Secretary of the Corporation, which notice must also fulfill the requirements of clause (iii) of this Section 8(a); (B) the subject matter of any proposed business must be a matter that is a proper subject matter for stockholder action at such meeting; and (C) the stockholder must be a stockholder of record of the Corporation at the time the notice required by this Section 8(a) is delivered to the Corporation and must be entitled to vote at the meeting. To be considered timely notice, a stockholder's notice must be received by the Secretary of the Corporation at the principal executive office of the Corporation not less than ninety (90) days nor more than one hundred and twenty (120) days prior to the first anniversary date of the annual meeting for the preceding year; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting is advanced by more than thirty (30) days before or delayed by more than sixty (60) days after the first anniversary date of the preceding year's annual meeting, a stockholder's notice must be delivered to our corporate secretary not later than the later of the close of business on the ninetieth (90th) day prior to the meeting and (y) the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the day on which a public announcement of the date of the meeting is first made. In no event shall the public announcement of an adjournment or postponement of an annual meeting or of a new record date for an annual meeting commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for the giving of a stockholder's notice as described above. Such stockholder's notice shall set forth the following information (and, if such notice relates to the nomination of any person for election or re-election as a director of the Corporation, the questionnaire, representation and agreement required by the following Section 8(b) must also be delivered with and at the same time as such notice): as to each person whom the stockholder proposes to nominate for election as a director, (1) all information relating to such person that is required to be disclosed in accordance with Regulation 14A under the Exchange Act, whether in a solicitation of proxies for the election of directors in an election contest or otherwise, and such other information as may be required by the Corporation pursuant to any policy of the Corporation governing the selection of -4- directors and publicly available (whether on the Corporation's website or otherwise) as of the date of such notice; (2) such person's written consent to being named in the proxy statement as a nominee and to serving as a director if elected; and (3) a description of all agreements, arrangements or understandings between the stockholder or any beneficial owner on whose behalf such nomination is made, or their respective affiliates, and each nominee or any other person or persons (naming such person or persons) in connection with the making of such nomination or nominations; as to any other business the stockholder proposes to bring before the meeting, (1) a brief description of such business; (2) the text of the proposal to be voted on by stockholders (including the text of any resolutions proposed for consideration and, in the event that such business includes a proposal to amend these Bylaws, the language of the proposed amendment); (3) the reasons for conducting such business at the meeting; and (4) a description of any direct or indirect material interest of the stockholder or of any beneficial owner on whose behalf the proposal is made, or their respective affiliates, in such business, and all agreements, arrangements and understandings between such stockholder or any such beneficial owner or their respective affiliates and any other person or persons (naming such person or persons) in connection with the proposal of such business; as to the stockholder giving the notice and each beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the business is proposed or nomination is made (each, a "Party"), (1) the name and address of such Party (in the case of each stockholder, as they appear on the Corporation's books and records); (2) the class or series and number of shares of stock or other securities of the Corporation that are owned, directly or indirectly, beneficially or held of record by such Party or any of its affiliates (naming such affiliates); (3) a description of any agreement, arrangement or understanding (including any swap or other derivative or short position, profit interest, option, warrant, convertible security, stock appreciation or similar right with exercise or conversion privileges, hedging transactions, and securities lending or borrowing arrangement) to which such Party or any of its affiliates or associates and/or any others acting in concert with any of the foregoing is, directly or indirectly, a party as of the date of such notice (x) with respect to shares of stock or other securities of the Corporation or (y) the effect or intent of which is to transfer to or from any such person, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any security of the Corporation, mitigate loss to, manage the potential risk or benefit of security price changes (increases or decreases) for, or increase or decrease the voting power of any such person with respect to securities of the Corporation or which has a value derived in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the value (or change in value) of any securities of the Corporation, in each case whether or not subject to settlement in the underlying security of the Corporation (each such agreement, arrangement or understanding, a "Disclosable Arrangement"), specifying in each case (I) the effect of such Disclosable Arrangement on voting or economic rights in securities in the Corporation, as of the date of the notice and (II) any changes in such voting or economic rights which may arise pursuant to the terms of such Disclosable Arrangement; (4) a description of any proxy, agreement, arrangement, understanding or relationship between or among such Parties, any of their respective affiliates or associates, and/or any others acting in concert with any of the foregoing with respect to the nomination or proposal and/or the voting, directly or indirectly, of any shares or any other security of the -5- This is an excerpt of the original content. 