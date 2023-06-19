Advanced search
    DRS   US52661A1088

LEONARDO DRS, INC.

(DRS)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-06-14
16.92 USD   +0.95%
04:02pLeonardo DRS Unveils New 8-inch Electro-Optical/Infrared Stabilized Gimbal for Group 2 and 3 UAS Platforms
BU
06/09Truist Securities Initiates Leonardo DRS at Buy With $19 Price Target
MT
06/08Leonardo DRS Lands $94 Million Contract to Supply Weapon Sights to US Army
MT
Leonardo DRS Unveils New 8-inch Electro-Optical/Infrared Stabilized Gimbal for Group 2 and 3 UAS Platforms

06/19/2023
Available with Company’s Market-Leading HexaBlu High-Performance Imager

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it is releasing its next-generation stabilized, multi-sensor EO/IR payload gimbal for small to medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems, light fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. The Small Unmanned Aircraft System Tactical Agile Gimbal (STAG)-8 gimbal is designed to deliver improved intelligence surveillance reconnaissance and targeting mission performance.

The STAG-8 gimbal provides a combination of the newest small high-performance sensors including high-definition electro-optical, high-definition mid-wave infrared, short-wave infrared, laser range finder and a laser target designator. The gimbal systems are highly stabilized, Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA)-compliant, less than 8” diameter and weigh under 12 pounds. STAG-8 delivers higher performance through significant savings in weight and volume over current competitor products.

The high-definition mid-wave package includes the industry leading DRS HexaBlu cooled 6-micron pixel pitch mid-wave infrared camera core module. HexaBlu is a commercial off the shelf technology providing high sensitivity HD resolution and long-range imaging performance in a small package.

“We are proud to add this high-performance gimbal to our STAG family of systems, a range of products that can be used on group one through three UAS aircraft across the United States Department of Defense and our allied partners,” said Jerry Hathaway, Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems business. “Understanding our customer requirements for lightweight, higher performance imaging and longer-range stand-off capabilities, we leveraged our experience from our successful line of smaller products to develop this next-generation STAG-8.”

Find out more about our family of advanced gimbal products on our website.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 771 M - -
Net income 2023 146 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 415 M 4 415 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart LEONARDO DRS, INC.
Leonardo DRS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO DRS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,94 $
Average target price 18,25 $
Spread / Average Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Lynn Chairman & Chief Executive officer
Michael D. Dippold Senior Vice President & Corporate Controller
Philip Perconti Chief Technology Officer
John A. Baylouny VP, GM-Land Systems & Advanced ISR Businesses
David W. Carey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO DRS, INC.32.39%4 415
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.15%142 515
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.62%116 286
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.99%69 605
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-12.40%59 518
BAE SYSTEMS PLC13.13%37 785
