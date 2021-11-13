Leonardo DRS : confirmed among leaders in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The Company ranked with top score within the Aerospace & Defense industry for the third consecutive year

Leonardo is confirmed for the twelfth year in a row in S&P Global's Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), the equity indices that include the best-in-class companies in terms of sustainability at a global level. Leonardo ranked with the highest score within the Aerospace & Defense industry, according to the Corporate Sustainability Assessment as of November 12th, 2021.

The analysis conducted by S&P Global takes into account the economic and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) performance of companies, with a view on continuous improvement and is mainly based on public information.

"The financial community is increasingly committed to directing investments to respond to the global challenges linked to ESG issues. The confirmation of the inclusion within the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices - comments Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo - is a result of primary importance to highlight the commitment lavished by Leonardo in all dimensions of sustainability: economic and governance, environmental and social. Knowing how to manage them successfully means increasing our ability to attract investors and seize opportunities, reducing exposure to the related risks in a phase characterised by profound changes".

"This important recognition makes us proud - underlines Luciano Carta, Chairman of Leonardo - and testifies the Group's positioning on the highest sustainability standards, in addition to a growing level of transparency towards stakeholders. We have achieved this result again this year thanks to the commitment of our people at Leonardo who contribute to making sustainability an essential part of our culture and business practices".

Leonardo has also included objective and measurable ESG indicators in the recent ESG-linked credit facility, within the remuneration policy, and in the company's first Integrated Report.

The inclusion within the S&P Global's DJSI adds to the company's achievements over the last two years: the company's position in band A in the Defence Companies Index on Anti-Corruption and Corporate Transparency (DCI) prepared by Transparency International, the inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, its reconfirmation as United Nations Global Compact LEAD, the inclusion in the Climate A List 2020 of CDP (former Carbon Disclosure Project) for measures against climate change, and an improved position in the main ESG ratings.

The company's focus on sustainability challenges is one of the drivers of the long-term strategic growth plan "Leonardo Be Tomorrow 2030". Below is data that testifies Leonardo's commitment to sustainability:

PLANET

73,000 tons of waste recovered from 2017 to 2020, with intensity of waste produced reduced by 7%

About 750 million of litres of water consumed less compared to 2017, with intensity of water withdrawals reduced by 23%

About 116,000 tons of CO2 avoided through the use of virtual training systems as from 2018

Over 1 million images captured by the COSMO-SkyMed constellation since 2008 and used for monitoring and protection of the Earth



PEOPLE

Over 3,200 training opportunities activated from 2017 to 2020

Over 6,400 people hired under 30 from 2017 to 2020

Over 3,400 women hired from 2017 to 2020

43% of new hires in 2020 hold a STEM qualification

About 800,000 hours of training delivered in 2020



PROSPERITY

In 2020:

€ 1.6 bil. spent on R&D, activities in which about 9,000 are involved

Launched a network of research laboratories in 8 technological areas

With 6.1 petaflops of computing power, davinci-1 places tenth worldwide, second in Italy among supercomputers of private companies

Collaborations with more than 70 universities and research centres in the world

More than 11,000 suppliers, mainly highly specialised small and medium enterprises, and 82% of purchases related to domestic markets (Italy, United Kingdom, United States and Poland)

Protection from cyber attacks in 75 NATO sites in 29 countries

About 1,400 helicopters used in search & rescue, medical services, fire-fighting and law enforcement missions

71 emergency mapping activated to support against flooding, fire, storms, earthquakes and other events

GOVERNANCE

About 50% of 2020-2022 investments to support SDGs

With the most recognized certifications of the management systems for anticorruption (ISO 37001), quality (AS/EN 9100), Business Continuity (ISO 22301) and information security (ISO 27001) for the perimeters specified in the 2020 Annual Integrated Report

41% of women in the Board of Directors

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information, please refer to the Indices and ESG ratings section of the website www.leonardocompany.com

