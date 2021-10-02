Leonardo DRS : launches Agusta brand as the height of sophistication and technology for the VIP helicopter sector

Leveraging the strength of the iconic 'Agusta' name in the global rotorcraft industry, with its unmatched distinguished capabilities in terms of performance, technology, style and customisation, Leonardo will introduce further services and solutions to give operators a heightened and even more distinctive flight experience

The new VIP brand was announced at the grand opening of the innovative rotorcraft terminal in Dubai with Falcon Aviation Services - which will facilitate the mobility to and from the Expo 2020 site - and is purposely designated 'Casa Agusta'

The presence of the revolutionary AW609 tiltrotor in Dubai for its first official presentation in the region epitomises a vision of modern air mobility that brings the Agusta values into a new era

Leonardo has announced the launch of a new initiative to reinforce its leading position in the world's VIP/corporate helicopter market, as it pioneers new advanced and sustainable air mobility solutions in the vertical flight domain. Today Agusta becomes the brand that embodies the company's distinctive design, technology and service philosophy and values in the executive transport rotorcraft sphere.

Leveraging the heritage of an iconic name embedded in the helicopter industry community, and a symbol of commitment to stay at the forefront of innovation, Agusta is a unique combination of best in class performance, comfort and refined Italian style. Leonardo is committed to providing operators now and into the future unmatched tailored-made solutions. New solutions will entail all new dedicated operational and customer services and information, aircraft interior and layout configurations and bespoke possibilities in the VIP transport sector.

Gian Piero Cutillo, Leonardo Helicopters MD, said: "With Agusta we give our VIP operators a strong brand that they can easily recognise and identify with, a sign that embodies their desire for excellence and quality with a personal touch and distinction, which includes their flight experience. We want them to be themselves before take-off, during flight and upon arrival at their destination, setting them apart from others. The strength and recognition of the Agusta brand legacy still continues to live on in this particular market segment."

Since the arrival of the popular and iconic A109 fifty years ago, 'speed and elegance' have been clear examples of recurring words from operators to define a helicopter and an experience. The significant growth and evolution of the highly successful range of solutions across all civil and public service applications over the last decades led 'Agusta' to become synonymous with those characteristics of outstanding performance, aerodynamics, advanced technology and high customisation levels. This is particularly true and persistent for passenger transport roles.

The announcement took place at the grand opening of the new rotorcraft terminal by Leonardo and Falcon Aviation Services in Dubai, purposely designated Casa Agusta. The terminal will facilitate the mobility to and from the Expo 2020 site in Dubai. An AW609 TiltRotor and an AW609 full scale VIP/corporate cabin mock-up will be on static display close to Casa Agusta for a limited period. The first appearance of the AW609 TiltRotor in the Middle East with its official presentation in Dubai marks the global commercial launch of the revolutionary multirole aircraft as it gets closer to its civil certification.

The Casa Agusta design is based on a brand new concept, which combines a helipad, showroom and lounge areas in a single city-based heliport. The terminal concept will support the development of a network of point-to-point connections for both urban transfers and connections between cities, while meeting the growing demands for sustainable and modern vertical lift mobility, as well as greater access to urban areas. VIP and charter services users and passengers will be provided with levels of service typically available in larger private airport facilities far from downtown and urban areas. Casa Agusta features a strong environmentally friendly design, which is modular through the use of recyclable materials and, if required, the terminal can be transported. Leading operator Falcon Aviation Services will use the terminal to deliver the best-in-class helicopter transport services.

The experience must provide a sense of Agusta before each take-off and landing, therefore Leonardo has developed an ideal ground base, which will be at the start and end of each journey. A modern, modular, sustainable, refined rotorcraft terminal, which meets the evolving trends in airborne mobility with an adaptable space, and areas to enjoy for business or relaxation. Through the combination of an amazing infrastructure with the revolutionising AW609, which delivers rotorcraft versatility and turboprop-like performance, what Leonardo is doing in Dubai today perfectly epitomises the Company's vision of a not-so-distant future in modern air mobility.

Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo CEO, said: "The aviation industry of the third millennium is rapidly evolving towards new forms of mobility, with the aims of modernity, security, and sustainability. Indeed, our aim is not just to build new bridges for the exchange of goods and services, but, most importantly, to foster the movement of people and new ideas, which are key to economic and cultural growth. Leonardo wants to be a driver of this transformation, leveraging on the capabilities that distinguish us: high-end technologies, professionalism, and people-centric. What we announce and show here today will strongly contribute to support this evolution in mobility."

With an over 40% share in the multiengine VIP helicopter market by deliveries, Leonardo is an indisputable leader in this sector. The company has the largest and most modern models and capabilities range of any other manufacturer, meeting and even exceeding the most stringent certification and safety standards with a range of advanced technologies for navigation, mission, safety, and cabin experience.

About Falcon Aviation Services

Falcon Aviation Services was established in 2006, under the initiative of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates. Located at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Executive Airport and Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, Falcon Aviation provides a wide range of Operational and Aviation Support Services which include Oil and Gas Aviation Support, Maintenance Repair & Overhauling (MRO), bespoke Business Jets Charters Services and Helicopter Sightseeing Tours, Fixed Base Operator (FBO), Aircraft Management Services and Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAMO), Heliport Management and Inspection, among others. Falcon Aviation has firmly established itself as a leading operator in the aviation industry in the UAE and the MENA region in general for its commitment to quality, safety and excellence

