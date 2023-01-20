Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:48:48 2023-01-20 am EST
8.910 EUR   +0.70%
09:52aBalyasny reduces short selling on Leonardo
AN
09:31aLeonardo S P A : Aircraft | Helicopters | Innovation | Sustainability Leonardo leads the way in the future of green flight. The Clean Sky programme becomes Clean Aviation
PU
05:52aMib best among Europeans; Saipem leading the way
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Balyasny reduces short selling on Leonardo

01/20/2023 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 19, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short on Leonardo to 0.46% from 0.70%

----------

Citadel Advisors Europe revises short on Moncler to 0.58% from 0.61%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors cuts short on OVS to 0.48% from 0.59%

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.60% 25751.12 Delayed Quote.7.97%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 0.68% 8.908 Delayed Quote.9.78%
MONCLER S.P.A. 1.82% 56.02 Delayed Quote.11.15%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) -2.05% 282.464 Real-time Quote.10.70%
OVS S.P.A. 1.35% 2.252 Delayed Quote.5.51%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.67% 1163.14 Delayed Quote.7.99%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.57% 116.21 Delayed Quote.7.95%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.63% 117.92 Delayed Quote.7.92%
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
09:52aBalyasny reduces short selling on Leonardo
AN
09:31aLeonardo S P A : Aircraft | Helicopters | Innovation | Sustainability Leonardo leads the w..
PU
05:52aMib best among Europeans; Saipem leading the way
AN
02:42aFuture on; Saipem gets order in Brazil
AN
01/19Mib in the red; Alfonsino splashes among PMIs
AN
01/19Mib falls below 25,800; GVS still bullish
AN
01/19Leonardo, agreement with Austria for option of 18 helicopters
AN
01/19Leonardo S P A : and the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directo..
PU
01/18Mirabella Financial Services starts short on Webuild
AN
01/17Thales JV Lands Contract For Search, Rescue System In Thailand
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 815 M 15 991 M 15 991 M
Net income 2022 697 M 753 M 753 M
Net Debt 2022 3 167 M 3 418 M 3 418 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,29x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 5 090 M 5 494 M 5 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 50 677
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,85 €
Average target price 12,08 €
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.9.78%5 494
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.13%138 698
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.30%115 132
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.25%68 077
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.67%63 449
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.32%36 453