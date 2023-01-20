Balyasny reduces short selling on Leonardo

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 19, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short on Leonardo to 0.46% from 0.70%

Citadel Advisors Europe revises short on Moncler to 0.58% from 0.61%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors cuts short on OVS to 0.48% from 0.59%

