Balyasny reduces short selling on Leonardo

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 19, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short on Leonardo to 0.46% from 0.70%
Citadel Advisors Europe revises short on Moncler to 0.58% from 0.61%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Citadel Advisors cuts short on OVS to 0.48% from 0.59%
