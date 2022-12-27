Advanced search
05:20aFrom the US government a USD111 million order for Leonardo
AN
12/23Stock exchanges up without shining before Christmas halt
AN
12/23MILAN MARKET MIDDAY: Mib up; Civitanavi at bottom on Small
AN
From the US government a USD111 million order for Leonardo

12/27/2022 | 05:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced dia ver welcomed the announcement by the U.S. Department of Defense whereby, as part of the program to build the new advanced training system for the U.S. Navy for which AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp is responsible, the option for the production and delivery of the fourth batch of 26 TH-73A helicopters, worth USD110.5 million, is exercised.

The helicopters will be built in Philadelphia, expecting to complete operations in December 2024.

In January 2020, Leonardo, through AgustaWestland Philadelphia, had been awarded an initial contract worth USD176 million for the production and delivery of 32 TH-73A helicopters, along with an initial package of spare parts, support and dedicated equipment, as well as training services for pilots and maintenance technicians.

By November 2020, options had been exercised for an additional 36 helicopters, worth USD171 million. In December 2021, the purchase of 36 more units, worth USD159.4 million, was confirmed. The helicopters are made at Leonardo's Philadelphia plant and used to train the next generation of pilots for the US Navy, Marine Corps and US Coast Guard. In September 2022, the first 12 students began training on the TH-73A, named "Thrasher" by the US Navy. In November, the first of these students completed inaugural solo flights.

Leonardo's stock is up 0.7 percent at EUR8.13 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

