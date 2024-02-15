Leonardo S.p.A. is one of the European leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aerospace defense systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - defense systems (44.4%): weapons, radar, etc.; - helicopters (30.8%): for civilian and military uses; - aeronautic equipment (20.8%): aircrafts, etc.; - other (4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 105 production sites located in Italy (54), Europe (8), the United States (32) and other (11). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (14%), the United Kingdom (11.4%), Europe (21.6%), the United States (26.9%) and other (26.1%).