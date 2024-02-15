(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 14, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Marshall Wace cuts short position on Leonardo to 0.49% from 0.57%
Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Saipem to 0.63% from 0.74%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marble Bar Asset Management cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.78% from 0.86%
