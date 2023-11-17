(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari continued upward in mid-session Friday after the release of Eurozone inflation data.

Eurostat confirmed Friday that Eurozone inflation in October is cooling toward the European Central Bank's 2 percent target.

The eurozone's harmonized consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in October, slowing from September's 4.3 percent increase. In October 2022, inflation was 11.5 percent.

The FTSE Mib is up 0.9 percent to 29,525.70, the Mid-Cap is up 1.4 percent to 41,933.22, the Small-Cap is up 1.0 percent to 25,998.18, and Italy Growth gains 0.4 percent to 7,691.79.

London's FTSE 100 is up 1.1 percent to 7,488.98, Paris' CAC 40 rises 1.0 percent to 7,240.05 and Frankfurt's DAX 40 gleans 0.9 percent to 15,935.25.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena continues to rise, up 2.6%, with as many as 5.4 million shares changing hands in a few minutes.

On the other side of the list, however, Assicurazioni Generali falls, down 1.7 percent despite the fact that it said a short while ago that it doubled its profit for the first nine months to EUR2.82 billion from EUR1.46 billion in the same period last year.

In contrast, adjusted net income rose to EUR2.98 billion from EUR2.30 billion while adjusted earnings per share increased to EUR1.93 from EUR1.46.

The group confirmed a strong capital position, with the Solvency II ratio at 224 percent from 221 percent at the end of 2022. The increase mainly reflects the strong contribution from normalized capital generation, which, together with the overall positive impact from market variances, more than offset negative impacts from regulatory changes, noneconomic variances, and capital movements such as the dividend accrual for the period, net of the recent subordinated debt issue.

Still doing well is Leonardo, up 1.3%, after announcing that the offering price of the 18.0 million shares of DRS offered to the public in the US is USD17.75.

The completion of the offering is scheduled for November 21 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Following the completion of the offering, Leonardo is expected to hold approximately 73.3 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of DRS or approximately 72.3 percent if the option to purchase additional shares from the underwriting banks is fully exercised.

"This transaction allows us to increase financial flexibility to focus on investments and acquisitions that create value for Leonardo while preserving a solid financial structure," said Roberto Cingolani, Leonardo's CEO and managing director.

On the Mid-Cap, luxury stocks recover after yesterday's negative close, with Salvatore Ferragamo rising 1.8 percent, Tod's gaining 3.2 percent, and Brunello Cucinelli up 0.6 percent.

Piaggio & C. rises 0.8% after announcing that it has signed a EUR200 million revolving credit facility with a pool of banks with a four-year term, with an option to extend for an additional year at the company's discretion.

Fincantieri gains 1.3%. The company reported yesterday that it closed the first nine months with revenues up to EUR5.38 billion from EUR5.32 billion in the same period a year earlier. For the full year, Fincantieri expects revenues in line with 2022, a margin of 5 percent, and NFP almost unchanged from the end of last year.

On the Small-Cap, Safilo Group rises 2.5 percent and reverses the bearish trend seen yesterday by the entire fashion sector.

Brioschi--down 1.9 percent after a positive start--sold its entire 70 percent stake in Milanofiori Energia to Getec Italia.

The sale price for the 70 percent stake owned by Brioschi is about EUR3.2 million and was paid in full by the buyer.

Somec is up 1.4 percent after reporting that its subsidiary Bluesteel has won a new contract in the UK worth about GBP9 million-about EUR10.5 million at today's exchange rate-relating to the redevelopment project of an iconic tower, a symbol of 1960s London.

Bluesteel, part of the Naval Architecture and Civil Façade Engineered Systems division and active at the European level as a player in the fabrication and installation of curtain walls and window frames, will work on behalf of one of the UK's leading real estate companies, handling the design, supply and installation of the building's new entrance pavilion, the shielding of the plant area and the new volume that will be built to crown the tower.

Among SMEs, RES gives up 3.4 percent after announcing that it has obtained EUR8 million in financing from Banco BPM for the construction of the plastics recycling plant.

The five-year floating-rate credit line with eight months of pre-amortization is backed by an 80% SACE Green guarantee and finances the construction in Pettoranello, in the province of Isernia, of Phase I of the project to build an integrated center for the thrust sorting and recycling of plastics aimed at the production of secondary raw materials and the recovery of process waste by transformation into pyrolytic oil.

Still doing well is Datrix, up 16 percent after gaining 12 percent yesterday. The SME has won a major European call for proposals - Horizon Europe - in the area of AI for healthcare.

The research project is called "Better," an acronym for Better Real-World Health-Data Distributed Analytics Research Platform, and aims to create a user-friendly platform that physicians in European hospitals will be able to use to view patient data - comparable and filterable by pathology or genetic parameters - and train predictive models, while complying with the most stringent privacy regulations globally related to health information, all through a federated learning and distributed AI approach.

In total, this is EUR10 million in funds allocated at the European level, about half of which will be used for genetic sequencing, since the genetic component is essential in the diseases being analyzed, divided into three macro-areas and as many applications: rare pediatric diseases, autism spectrum disorders in children and adolescents, and congenital visual problems, with a focus on retinal diseases.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed Friday up 0.5 percent to 33,585.20, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.1 percent to 3,054.37, and the Hang Seng closed down 2.1 percent to 17,454.19.

In New York, the Dow closed yesterday down 0.1 percent to 34,945.47, the Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent to 14,113.67 and the S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent to 4,508.24.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0867 against USD1.0856 recorded at Thursday's European stock close while the pound was worth USD1.2435 from USD1.2416 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD78.15 per barrel from USD78.21 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD1,992.81 an ounce from USD1,990.20 an ounce last night.

Friday's macroeconomic calendar includes data on building permits, new residential construction and building permits from the US at 1430 CET in the afternoon.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.