Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose in anticipation of a rate cut in the fall.

In a sign that global trade remains weak, German industrial output declined 2.5% on month in May, on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, according to statistics agency Destatis.

Germany's Rheinmetall and Italian defense contractor Leonardo teamed up to bid for future Italian government contracts for hundreds of armored vehicles, worth up to $21.5 billion over more than a decade.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-24 1702ET