Israel and Greece sign record defence deal

JERUSALEM, April 18 (Reuters) - Israel and Greece have
signed their biggest ever defence procurement deal, which Israel
said on Sunday would strengthen political and economic ties
between the countries.
The agreement includes a $1.65 billion contract for the
establishment and operation of a training centre for the
Hellenic Air Force by Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems
over a 22-year period, Israel's defence ministry said.
The training centre will be modeled on Israel's own flight
academy and will be equipped with 10 M-346 training aircraft
produced by Italian company Leonardo, the ministry
said.
Elbit will supply kits to upgrade and operate Greece's T-6
aircraft and also provide training, simulators and logistical
support.
"I am certain that (this programme) will upgrade the
capabilities and strengthen the economies of Israel and Greece
and thus the partnership between our two countries will deepen
on the defence, economic and political levels," said Israeli
defence minister Benny Gantz.
The announcement follows a meeting in Cyprus on Friday
between the UAE, Greek, Cypriot and Israeli foreign ministers,
who agreed to deepen cooperation between their countries.
