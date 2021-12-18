Italian prosecutors seize components for Boeing 787 aircraft

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors on Saturday
ordered the seizure of components intended for the production
of Boeing 787 aircraft that they said failed to meet the
technical specifications sought by the customer.
The titanium and aluminium parts were seized by finance
police at a plant of Italian aerospace and defence group
Leonardo in Grottaglie, southern Italy.
The components were produced by two small firms, Processi
Speciali and Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS), which
were previously sub-suppliers to Leonardo. Both these
sub-suppliers are under investigation, said the prosecutors from
the southeastern city of Brindisi who ordered the seizure.
The administrator for Processi Speciali declined to comment.
The court-appointed administrator for MPS was not immediately
available for comment.
Eight unnamed individuals are also under investigation for
fraud and for actions threatening the safety of air transport.
The prosecutors said in a statement their investigations
suggested the parts "were produced using titanium and aluminium
of different quality and origin from those prescribed by the
customer and in breach of the relevant technical
specifications".
The prosecutors said the parts were intended "for the
production of sections 44 and 46 of the Boeing 787 fuselages".
Leonardo, which filed a lawsuit on Dec. 7, is the injured
party in the criminal and administrative investigations, the
statement said.
Leonardo declined to comment.
A spokesperson for Boeing in Italy declined to comment.
In October Boeing said that some 787 Dreamliner parts
supplied by MPS were improperly manufactured over the past three
years.
At that time, the U.S. aircraft manufacturer said the
quality issue did not affect the immediate safety of flights,
adding it had notified the Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA).
Undelivered planes will be reworked, and planes already
carrying passengers will go through a review process with Boeing
and receive FAA confirmation, Boeing said.
In November three sources told Reuters that prosecutors in
southern Italy had opened an investigation into the supply of
parts to Boeing by MPS.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini
Editing by Gavin Jones and Frances Kerry)