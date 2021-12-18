Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italian prosecutors seize components for Boeing 787 aircraft

12/18/2021 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors on Saturday ordered the seizure of components intended for the production of Boeing 787 aircraft that they said failed to meet the technical specifications sought by the customer.

The titanium and aluminium parts were seized by finance police at a plant of Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo in Grottaglie, southern Italy.

The components were produced by two small firms, Processi Speciali and Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS), which were previously sub-suppliers to Leonardo. Both these sub-suppliers are under investigation, said the prosecutors from the southeastern city of Brindisi who ordered the seizure.

The administrator for Processi Speciali declined to comment. The court-appointed administrator for MPS was not immediately available for comment.

Eight unnamed individuals are also under investigation for fraud and for actions threatening the safety of air transport.

The prosecutors said in a statement their investigations suggested the parts "were produced using titanium and aluminium of different quality and origin from those prescribed by the customer and in breach of the relevant technical specifications".

The prosecutors said the parts were intended "for the production of sections 44 and 46 of the Boeing 787 fuselages".

Leonardo, which filed a lawsuit on Dec. 7, is the injured party in the criminal and administrative investigations, the statement said.

Leonardo declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Boeing in Italy declined to comment.

In October Boeing said that some 787 Dreamliner parts supplied by MPS were improperly manufactured over the past three years.

At that time, the U.S. aircraft manufacturer said the quality issue did not affect the immediate safety of flights, adding it had notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Undelivered planes will be reworked, and planes already carrying passengers will go through a review process with Boeing and receive FAA confirmation, Boeing said.

In November three sources told Reuters that prosecutors in southern Italy had opened an investigation into the supply of parts to Boeing by MPS. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Gavin Jones and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEONARDO S.P.A. 0.96% 6.092 Delayed Quote.3.08%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.81% 173.2896 Delayed Quote.36.89%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.96% 192.63 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
TITANIUM OYJ -1.66% 14.85 Delayed Quote.14.67%
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
01:32pItalian prosecutors seize components for Boeing 787 aircraft
RE
12/17SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY TO MONITOR AND : urban heat islands
PU
12/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Novartis, Intel, Embracer, Leon, The Boeing Company...
12/16Fincantieri May Get Italian Government's Backing To Raise Capital To Buy Leonardo's Uni..
MT
12/16#T-TEC AWARD 2021 : Leonardo and Telespazio reward the Open Innovation projects on the sta..
PU
12/16LEONARDO S P A : Cargo drones undergo logistics trials programme focusing on “middle..
PU
12/15LEONARDO S P A : and Falcon Aviation Services sign Letter of Intent to expand the operator..
PU
12/14EUROPEAN DEFENCE CHALLENGE : the call for papers aimed at young talents
PU
12/10Dassault Aviation Loses Out to Lockheed Martin on $9.5 Billion Finland Contract -- Upda..
DJ
12/10LEONARDO S P A : Signed the agreement between Leonardo and the Defense Industries Agency
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 107 M 15 854 M 15 854 M
Net income 2021 487 M 548 M 548 M
Net Debt 2021 3 432 M 3 857 M 3 857 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,18x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 3 504 M 3 951 M 3 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 50 139
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,09 €
Average target price 8,97 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.3.08%3 951
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.06%123 352
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.05%94 909
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.87%59 842
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION35.87%56 360
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.00%40 801