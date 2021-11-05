Italy opens new probe into Boeing 787 parts supplier MPS -sources

* Prosecutors investigating parts supplied by MPS for any
safety
risks -sources
* Whistleblower alerted Boeing on potential anomalies
-sources
* Lawyer for MPs owner denies safety risks
* MPS execs face separate probe into bankruptcy of
predecessor
Processi Speciali
BRINDISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in southern Italy
have opened an investigation into the supply of parts to Boeing
by Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS), a company
at the centre of latest snags on the 787 Dreamliner, three
people familiar with the matter said.
According to two sources with direct knowledge of the
investigation and another briefed on the probe, the move aims to
verify whether components were flawed and could pose safety
risks - a prospect denied by Boeing and MPS' lawyer.
It is the second probe involving Brindisi-based MPS, which
is already under court administration amid an ongoing
investigation into the bankruptcy of a predecessor company, and
follows the intervention of an anonymous whistleblower, the
sources said.
Last month, Boeing said nL4N2RA2XC some titanium 787
Dreamliner parts provided by MPS via Italian group Leonardo
had been improperly manufactured over the past three
years.
It said the issue - one of several production-related
problems that have plagued the wide-body jetliner - does not
affect the immediate safety of flights.
The issues facing MPS highlight aerospace's reliance on a
dispersed and sometimes fragile global supply chain.
CONTROL CHAIN
MPS's role was until recently to provide small titanium
parts and coat components with chemicals to make them smooth and
resistant. The company, which employs less than 40 workers, has
also been a supplier to several other aerospace companies.
"Prosecutors are checking the chain of controls over quality
to understand why the issue was unveiled
only recently," one of the sources told Reuters.
A court-appointed administrator for MPS did not reply to an
email requesting comment.
A lawyer for MPS's owner, Italian entrepreneur Antonio
Ingrosso, and for the company denied any safety issue.
"These are non-sensitive parts as far as aircraft safety is
concerned and have been widely controlled by MPS' clients,"
Francesca Conte told Reuters.
"We will demonstrate at the appropriate time that it is
unfounded to speak of technical flaws in the components supplied
by MPS," she added.
Boeing declined comment on the probe, which could last for
several months.
"Boeing and Leonardo are victims of potential misbehaviour
by the sub-supplier... we are cooperating with authorities and
we don't have indications to provide so far," Leonardo's General
Manager Valerio Cioffi said during a results presentation
nL8N2RW2GO on Friday.
Last month Leonardo said it was an injured party and would
not bear any potential costs associated with the issue, adding
that MPS was no longer a supplier. Boeing has also dropped MPS
from its sub-suppliers' list.
Flanked by palm trees in an industrial area of Brindisi, the
gates of MPS's headquarters were closed and a Reuters reporter
saw no sign of activity at its two plants on a recent visit.
The latest investigation comes as Brindisi prosecutors near
completion of an earlier probe into the bankruptcy of MPS'
predecessor company Processi Speciali, the sources said.
The company rented its assets to MPS before going bankrupt
in 2018, they added.
In May, Ingrosso was initially detained and then placed
under house arrest as part of the bankruptcy probe. Ingrosso,
who has since been released, did not respond directly to a
request for comment. His lawyer denied he had a key role in the
bankruptcy of Processi Speciali, adding Ingrosso tried to save
the company when it encountered financial difficulties.
Former employees of the company have hit back at the claims,
saying the company has been unfairly targeted.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Tim Hepher and
Emelia Sithole-Matarise)