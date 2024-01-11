ROME, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Avio has appointed Rosario Esposito as its new Chief Operating Officer effective from January, the aerospace group said on Thursday.

The group said it will draw from Esposito's experience in supply chain operations and management accrued as an executive at Boeing and General Electric Aviation.

Avio said Esposito would be supported by Savio Mazzarella, a former procurement executive at Leonardo, as Supply Chain Management Director, also starting from January. (Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by David Evans)