  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:09:17 2023-03-08 am EST
10.85 EUR   -0.37%
04:55aItaly's Leonardo signs sales contracts for more than 50 helicopters
RE
04:37aLeonardo S P A : announces AW09 single engine helicopter contracts and partnership at Heli-Expo 2023 as the programme makes further progress
PU
03/07Helicopters New Products Development And Digital Solutions At Heli-expo 2023 : Leonardo exhibits the latest in commercial helicopter developments and flight and mission simulation and digital capabilities.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Italy's Leonardo signs sales contracts for more than 50 helicopters

03/08/2023 | 04:55am EST
Leonardo logo is seen during celebrations for the 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium at Caselle airport in Turin

ROME (Reuters) - Leonardo has signed preliminary sales contracts for more than 50 of its new AW09 helicopters, the Italian defence company said, without providing a value for the orders.

Leonardo also said it had agreed to work with Metro Aviation, one of the largest private helicopter emergency medical service companies in the United States, as part of the development of the AW09.

The agreements were announced at the Heli-Expo 2023 trade fair in Atlanta, Georgia.

The AW09 is a single-engine helicopter that can carry up to eight passengers. It has been developed by Kopter Group, a Swiss company acquired by Leonardo in 2020.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14 805 M 15 660 M 15 660 M
Net income 2022 754 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2022 3 068 M 3 245 M 3 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,55x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 6 262 M 6 624 M 6 624 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 50 677
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.35.05%6 624
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.72%145 270
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.30%122 586
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.82%71 969
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.25%63 719
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.74%40 662