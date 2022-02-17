LEONARDO, ALMAVIVA AND FINCANTIERI: TOGETHER FOR THE SECURITY OF ITALY'S CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Rome, Trieste 17 February 2022 10:18

The agreement will enhance the Italian national supply chain in a sector currently dominated by foreign players

Leonardo, Almaviva and Fincantieri, through its subsidiary NexTech, have signed a collaboration agreement to offer integrated and innovative digital solutions, applied to static and dynamic monitoring, and to the security of Italy's critical transport infrastructure.

The agreement will focus on the Structural Health Monitoring and Road Asset Management of road mobility support structures, with the application of static and dynamic control systems of structures and installations, and on Smart Roads, which allow communication and interconnection between vehicles, i.e. the development of solutions and services aimed at increasing road safety through assisted driving and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

The products of the partnership, aimed at all stakeholders in the road and motorway sector, including infrastructure managers and authorities, as well as the public bodies responsible for planning and monitoring, intend to supply the "country system" a real and concrete execution capacity for the modernization of mobility networks.

The parties will define a joint business strategy and will cooperate to promote and increase the Made in Italy brand in a highly competitive context currently dominated by foreign players.

For Leonardo the agreement is integrated with the one singed in July 2021 to join the business network known as "Mille Infrastrutture", made up of Italian companies and authorities of the sector characterized by high and specialized competence.

The understanding, which extends the scope of activity of the one signed between Almaviva and Fincantieri in 2021, may be the subject of subsequent specific agreements that the parties will define in compliance with the applicable legislation, including that relating to transactions between related parties.

Leonardo, a global high-technology company, is among the top world players in Aerospace, Defense and Security and Italy's main industrial company. Organized into five business divisions, Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the USA, where it also operates through subsidiaries that include Leonardo DRS (defense electronics), and joint ventures and partnerships: ATR, MBDA, Telespazio, Thales Alenia Space and Avio. Leonardo competes in the most important international markets by leveraging its areas of technological and product leadership (Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics, Cyber Security and Space). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2020 Leonardo recorded consolidated revenues of €13.4 billion and invested €1.6 billion in Research and Development. The company has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indice (DJSI) since 2010 and has been confirmed among the global sustainability leaders in 2021. Leonardo is also included in the MIB ESG index.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Almaviva, a leading Italian Group in Information & Communication Technology, synonymous with digital innovation, accompanies the country's growth processes, accepting the challenge that enterprises must face in order to remain competitive in the Digital era, innovating their business model, their organization, the corporate culture and ICT. Starting from solid 'Made in Italy' know-how, Almaviva has created a global network of 45,000 people, 10,000 in Italy and 35,000 abroad, and €891 million of turnover in 2020. It operates through 44 branches in Italy and 26 abroad, with a significant presence in Brazil, as well as in the United States, Colombia, Tunisia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Russia, Dominican Republic and Brussels, the nerve center of the EU.

www.almaviva.it



Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

www.fincantieri.com

